Maybe the only thing harder than winning one state championship is going back-to-back a summer later.
That only shows how solid of a run Beverly/Salem's Post 331 Legion baseball team has enjoyed over the last two seasons. Even though their bid to repeat as state champions ended in the state playoffs on Tuesday, finishing among the last six teams left playing in Massachusetts is an accomplishment in itself.
Beverly/Salem nearly lived to fight another day, too. Post 331 had a one run lead over Greenfield in an elimination game at Milford's Fino Field only to see Greenfield rally to tie the game on a squeeze bunt and then walk off with the victory.
"It's not the way we wanted to go out, but that's what happens sometimes in baseball," manager Mike Levine said. "Sometimes you have to make your own luck."
Josh Demers was fantastic on the hill for Beverly/Salem in a quick-moving pitcher's duel. He fired off six innings of one-run ball and allowed only one run and left with the lead after throwing 90 pitches.
Offensively, the bottom of the order carried Post 331 with Brennan Frost and Griffin McCay scoring the runs and coming up with big hits.
Post 331 won three in a row in the District 8 playoffs to earn the right to go to the state playoffs. They won their opener in the double-elimination format on Saturday before bowing out.
"Two years in a row of winning District 8 and representing in the state tournament is fantastic for our baseball program," Levine said. "I think close to 80 percent of our roster is age-eligible to return next year, too, so making another run at it is definitely not out of the question."