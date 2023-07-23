Beverly/Salem’s quest for a state Legion baseball championship continues — but Post 331 will have its backs against the wall when action continues on Monday.
After winning their opening game of the eight team double-elimination tournament on Saturday, the District 8 champs fell to Shrewsbury, 8-2, on Sunday night to move to the elimination bracket.
Beverly/Salem now faces Belchertown on Monday at 1 p.m. looking to remain alive and reach the semifinals. Shrewsbury will face Franklin in the winner’s bracket final while Walpole and Sandwich play in the other elimination game.
Sunday’s loss saw Shrewsbury score six times in the first inning and though Post 331 wound up with a 6-5 edge in hits they never recovered. Gavin Gold went 2-for-4 and scored both runs for Beverly/Salem with RBI collected by Logan Petrosino and Tyler O’Neill. Devin Koloski (six strikeouts) and O’Neill provided three innings each of mound work.
Saturday, Beverly/Salem topped Walpole, 10-5, for its sixth consecutive win. After falling behind by one in the top of the first, Post 331 tied it in the bottom half and jumped ahead with four in the third and two more in the fourth.
Casey Bellew led a 12-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with three runs scored plus an BRI. Casey McGrath had three RBI while Sam Armbruster, Noah Staffier and O’Neill (two runs) all hit doubles. Rocco Ryan added a 2-for-4 effort with a run and an RBI and Gold had a hit, drove one in and scored. Josh Dermer also singled.
Mound wise, Riley Fenerty tossed the first three frames and conceded only one run while Demers and Cody Francesosni took care of the late innings.
The state champion advances to the American Legion Northeast Regional tournament being held in Shrewsbury beginning August 2.