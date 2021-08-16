When the Beverly/Salem Legion got going at the plate this summer, it seemed as if it would take a force of nature to stop them. At the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, it did.
Post 331's bid for a world title came up shy Monday morning with a 13-3 loss to Idaho. Beverly/Salem had a 2-1 lead and was batting in the bottom of the first Sunday night looking ready to break the game wide open when downpours halted the action, forcing the do-or-die game to be suspended and resumed Monday morning.
Idaho escaped the first without any further damage on the restart and then piled on 11 runs over the final three innings to advance to the semifinals. Beverly/Salem finished up 1-2 in World Series play after winning its opener last Thursday, which had snapped an eight game Legion World Series losing steak by Massachusetts teams.
Post 331 fell behind for good in the fourth when Idaho Falls got five runs on four hits. Three more came thanks to a couple of errors in the fifth.
Beverly/Salem finally stopped the bleeding in the bottom of the sixth when Nick Fox singled home Brennan Frost, who had drawn a walk.
Cooper Gavin took the loss for Post 331 while pitching through both Sunday and Monday and striking out four batters over four innings. Noah Guanci, Christian Morrissey and Eric DePiero also pitched admirably in relief.
Idaho had an 11-4 edge in hits with Beverly/Salem's knocks coming from Tyler Petrosino, Lee Pacheco, Fox and Frost, who reached in all three of his at-bats.
Idaho advances to the single elimination Final Four being plated later Monday against Mississippi. Iowa and Hawaii play in the other semifinal with the winners playing for the World Series title on Tuesday. Beverly/Salem wraps up a tremendous summer with the program's first-ever Massachusetts state and Northeast regional titles.