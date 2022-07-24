The Beverly/Salem Post 331 Legion baseball squad has rolled its way through the competition this summer.
But following a disappointing loss on a balmy Sunday in Milford, the reigning Massachusetts state and Northeast Regional champs have no more room for error.
Fresh off an impressive opening game win over Fall River in the state tournament on Saturday, head coach Mike Levine’s group suffered a tough-to-swallow 13-2 mercy-rule decision the next day against Franklin in a contest that was halted after five innings. Post 331 was plagued by errors in a dreadful fifth inning that saw Franklin score seven times despite recording just two hits in the frame.
“We used multiple pitchers to try to keep pitch counts down,” explained Levine. “Needless to say we did not fare well in that fifth inning; we had three errors, they scored seven runs and that was kind of it. Just an ugly inning.”
Beverly/Salem went with Bobby Jellison on the mound to start Sunday’s clash, and the former Salem High standout fared quite well over three innings of work. He was pulled in the third inning after 60 pitches however, again in an effort to save his arm for later this week.
At that point it was a 3-2 contest in favor of Franklin, and the Post 331 bats were already getting warm. Gavin Gold led the offense with a pair of hits, while Jellison, Nick Fox, Sammy Armbruster, Ian Visnick, Casey Bellow and Josh Demers also hit safely.
With the loss, Beverly/Salem will now have to win three straight to advance to the state championship, while one more loss would officially eliminate them from the loser’s bracket and competition all together. Their first test will come against Greenfield on Monday at 1 p.m.
“We have a hill to climb here,” said Levine. “I’m a little worried about my pitching staff at this point; we have one kid away on vacation, I already lost my No. 1 starter before the year started (Cooper Gavin), so outside of Noah Guanci and Bobby Jellison, we really are just trying to patch things together with multiple people.
“But we’ll be ready to play tomorrow and we’ll see where we go from there,” he added. “We have to win three so we’ll just take it one game at a time.”
In Saturday’s 9-5 drubbing of Fall River, Beverly/Salem shot out to a decisive 9-0 advantage before surrendering five runs in the seventh and final inning. Levine’s squad plated five runs in the opening frame alone, with each of their first five batters reaching base safely.
Logan Petrosino started off with a leadoff single, Bellow followed suit, Jellison walked, Fox doubled and Armbruster was hit by a pitch to help open the flood gates early and often. The team had nine hits in total while Guanci (one hit allowed) was more than steady on the hill to keep the Fall River bats at bay.
If he could have, Levine would’ve left Guanci in longer than the 45 pitches he did. But again, pitch counts were a concern, which is something Levine and his staff learned from in last year’s deep summer run.
“Unless you have 10 pitchers on your staff you really have to figure out how to handle it,” said Levine. “Guanci was pitching very well but we wanted to save him as he’s more than likely going to pitch again (on Monday). We used multiple pitchers in that last inning and we were having trouble getting an out, but we did close it out.
“I wasn’t happy with how it all ended, but a win’s a win and we learn from that and move on.”
