Another day, another victory for the Beverly/Salem Post 331 Legion team.
Following a dramatic win over Hamburg, NY on Thursday, the squad topped host Shrewsbury Post 397, 7-3, under the lights at Holy Cross' Fitton Field Friday evening.
They'll face Newport, R.I. on Saturday at 2 p.m. back in Worcester with the winner of that one advancing to the Regional Championship.
In Friday's decisive triumph, Beverly/Salem erased an early 3-0 deficit in the opening inning by tying things up quickly in the second. They then proceeded to score the game's next four runs -- one in the third and fourth and two in the sixth -- to walk away with a comfortable win.
Following the shaky start, Cooper Gavin calmed himself and turned in a terrific performance on the mound, allowing just six hits and three runs (all unearned) to go with seven strikeouts in six innings of work. Nick McIntyre finished things off with a clean inning in relief, striking out one.
Offensively, Post 331 registered 11 hits and six total RBI. Austin Foglietta knocked in two runs on two hits, including a triple, while McIntyre, Brennan Frost (RBI), and Will Foglietta (RBI) each had two hits. Also knocking in runs was Logan Petrosino and Tyler Petrosino.