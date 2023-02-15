The Beverly-Salem Post 331 Legion baseball program is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 starting at 7 p.m. It will serve as a reunion for former players as well as the public, with Chris Culkeen serving as DJ. Raffle baskets will be available, as well as a rare signed guitar and sheet music signed by former Eagles’ guitarist Don Felder to raffle off.
Post 331 is also holding a pair of baseball tournaments from June 30 to July 2. The Beverly-Salem senior team is hosting squads from Shrewsbury, Milford, Leominster, Maryland, Colorado, Peabody and Marblehead at both Beverly High and Cooney Field. That tournament will be known as The Bill Lowd/Doc Ryan Legion Baseball Invitational.
The Beverly-Salem junior team will host teams from Sandwich, Saugus, Marblehead, Haverhill and Colorado.