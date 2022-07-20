The champions will have a chance to defend their title.
Beverly/Salem Post 331 Legion baseball team punched its ticket to this weekend's state championship with a 6-4 win over Lowell Tuesday night at Cooney Field.
By repeating as District 8 champs, Beverly/Salem earned a spot in the double-elimination state playoffs and a chance for the defending Massachusetts and Northeast Regional champs to chase another potential World Series berth.
Tuesday's thriller was the second straight playoff win for Beverly/Salem, which went 8-5 during the season to earn the District 8 No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the six-team, single elimination playoffs. After Noah Guanci's 12-strikeout gem helped them shade North Chelmsford Sunday night, 3-2, they welcomed Lowell (an upset winner over top-seed Andover) to Cooney for all the marbles.
An outstanding pitching start by Bobby Jellison had Beverly/Salem in control and ahead 4-0 before Lowell rallied to tie it up and he reached the pitch count limit. After Anthony Mastroianni threw a scoreless sixth, Casey Bellew (hit, two walks, stolen base, two runs) came around to score the go-ahead run and Post 331 added an insurance tally.
Josh Demers came on for the save to send Post 331 to this weekend's state playoffs in Milford. They'll open with District 9's champion Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and play again on Sunday against an opponent to be determined. As of Wednesday, host Milford and Greenfield Post 81 have clinched spots in the eight-team field with the other five being determined in various playoffs around the state this week.
Gavin Gold had three big hits for Beverly/Salem in the D8 final while Sam Armbruster, catcher Nick Freni and Logan Petrosino also had important base knocks.