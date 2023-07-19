They’re back on to Natick.
For the third straight year, the Beverly/Salem Post 331 baseball team is headed to the state championship tournament after topping No. 1 seed Lowell for the District 8 title, 4-2, on Wednesday night.
Now 15-4-1 on the year, including non-league games, Beverly/Salem begins the quest for its second state title on Saturday in Natick.
Wednesday’s win featured a superb relief performance by Josh Demers, who got the final four outs without allowing a baserunner. Ace lefthander Noah Guanci went the first 5 2/3, striking out seven and working around eight hits to top Lowell for the first time this summer after they’d handed Beverly/Salem two losses in District 8 regular season play.
Offensively, Post 331 jumped ahead early with runs in the first two innings. Lowell tied it up in the bottom of the second but Beverly/Salem regained the lead in the fourth.
Noah Staffier’s RBI single plated Demers (walk) with the go-ahead run and Rocco Ryan scored on a wild pitch later in the inning for an insurance run.
Beverly/Salem had four hits on the night with Gavin Gold (run) clubbing an early double and Sam Armbruster also singling.
Brackets and schedules for the double-elimination state tournament will be finalized in the coming days.