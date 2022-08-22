Just a few weeks ago, the Beverly Recs dropped the first two games of the North Shore Baseball League semifinals. The do-or-die Game 3 went 11 scoreless innings, and when Mike Davis launched the game-winning homer deep into the night he also launched Beverly on its way to its second ever league championship.
After winning three straight to close out the top-seeded North Shore Phillies, the Recs beat Peabody Champions, 4-2, in the best-of-seven finals culminating with a 6-5 walk off victory Friday night at Cooney Field.
Three of Beverly’s four wins in the finals were one-run ballgames. The finals were tied 2-2 after five games with Beverly winning an epic back-and-forth Game 5 by a score of 7-6. When Game 6 was tied going to the bottom of the seventh, Frankie DiOrio knocked in Brandon Bingel with the championship run and the Recs were champs for the first time since 2016.
“The first title was like we’d finally made it over the hump,” veteran Chris Cocci said. “This one was almost more of a Cinderella story.”
The Recs did stumble of the gates this summer, going 4-7 before rebounding and finishing the regular season 13-10-1. That was good for the sixth seed in the playoffs, and they swept six-time defending champion Kingston in the first round — going through each of the top three seeds with the Phillies first and Peabody second on their way to the crown.
“Anytime you win a second title it validates everything and gains that extra level of respect,” Danny Mello, another veteran, said. “It means we’re not a one-hit wonder.”
This year’s Recs had the classic grizzled veterans like Mike Davis, Matt Burgess, Ethan Trowt and Cocci, who all battled together for years playing at Salem State and in Beverly. Longtime ace pitcher Alex Teal was his usual self and Dillon Gonzalez continues to swing an incredibly reliable bat.
Beverly also added to its core with some talented young players: besides having former St. John’s Prep superstars Bingel and DiOrio around, they tapped into the Beverly/Salem Legion team’s World Series tested pipeline with great results.
Cocci had coached Nick McIntyre as a youngster and reached out to see if he’d be interested in playing. Not only did McIntyre turn into one of the Recs’ most reliable pitchers (getting the win in relief in Game 6), but he brought along Eric DePeiro and Jake Miano and the trio combined for almost 45 playoff innings. Former Legion World Series players Austin and Will Foglietta also joined up and contributed.
“We made it a point to get a group of young guys and coach them up,” said Cocci. “We felt the season take a turn. You start getting messages from parents like, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing but my son loves baseball again.’ I think that says a lot about the character of our team.”
Kevin Murray, the head coach at Pentucket, came in to play catcher and was an incredible asset for Beverly.
“Not only is having a consistent catcher paramount,” said player/manager Matt Mello, who had the go-head RBI in Game 1 of the Finals, “but also having a guy who’s a varsity head coach work our young pitchers was such a big benefit. I can’t stress enough how important Kevin was for our success.”
The Recs were one of the North Shore League’s best offenses in the regular season. Trowt hit .375, Bingel was second in the league in RBI, Davis was second in home runs and Zack Kent of Wakefield had a breakout season. Would that carry over to the playoffs and would the pitching hold up?
“All of a sudden our outlook went from ‘let’s scrap to make the playoffs’ to ‘we can win this whole thing’,” Matt Mello said.
Yes and yes. DiOrio hit .419 in the postseason while Gonzalez raked at .333 with nine RBI, Davis drove in eight and Bingel seven. Gonzalez and Davis each blasted three playoff homers and DiOrio had a pair ... when the Recs won those close games to stave off elimination against the Phillies the title seemed like destiny.
“So many classic games and the other team’s sitting there like, ‘How do you beat these guys? They don’t die.’ I think back to 2014 and ‘15 and that was us when we’d lose to Pub,” said Danny Mello. “We learned to battle like that from Pub.”
Of course Pub, as Peabody Champions are known, were Beverly’s finals opponent just as in 2016. DiOrio started the first game with a home run after driving several hours from work on the South Shore to get to the field on time.
“We got him a candy bar from a store down the street just so he could eat something,” Cocci remembered. “That shows his commitment; he drove so long without stopping for food just to be there for us. That’s Frank — just a great kid who’s always happy and wants to play baseball.”
Ageless Jon Cahill, who hit .403 during the regular season, had a great finals. Youngster Nolan Hills did too and even with some key injuries manager Mike Giardi’s team battled to win Games 2 and 4 and knot up the series.
Beverly took the final two games and Peabody finished as runners-up for the sixth time in the last nine seasons.
“Everything just kind of fell into place for us,” Danny Mello said. “All the guys bought in.”
Several times Beverly used its entire bench in games. The Recs got contributions from Tim McCarthy, Nick Berry, Jordan Anzuoni and others along the way. They wound up having the perfect mix of experience and youth — something that’s a must in the rugged North Shore League, where married men juggling fatherhood and families mix with young bucks just out of high school to form the most unique — and special — competitive atmosphere in the region.
“This league is just different,” Cocci said. “I always tell guys it’s not college, not summer, it’s different from anything you’ve done. It’s comprised of the veteran college guys, ex-pros, older guys ... it’s very competitive and it’s a bunch of guys who just love baseball.”