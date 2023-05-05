BEVERLY — Noelle McLane had struck out swinging her previous two at-bats Friday against Masconomet pitcher Amber Goudreau, and coach Megan Sudak thought about having her leading hitter bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Panthers trailing by a run.
The Panthers' Jasmine Feliciano worked a walk off Goudreau to start things off and McLane — who was never given the bunt signal — followed with a monster shot over the fence in center field to win the game, 6-5.
"I had told Noelle to be ready to (bunt), but when she fouled the first pitch off the way she did I decided to let her swing," said Sudak, her team improving to 7-6. "That was a huge walk by Jasmine to get on base, too. I was confident with the top of our order up, and told Noelle to go with the pitch and not overthink things.
"I always tell the girls to win the inning and we did that early on, but Masco came back and won three in a row. Overall, I'm happy with the way we played all seven innings and found a way to come out on top."
A senior captain, McLane not only drove in three runs on the afternoon but was also the winning pitcher. She gave up five runs, nine hits, and four walks while striking out five in a compete game effort.
"I honestly don't know what that pitch was I hit out," said McLane. "I was thinking just see the ball, hit the ball."
Until that blast, the Panthers had not scored since the fourth inning when Elsa Reulet singled and later came home on a throwing error, which at the time gave her team a 4-1 lead.
Masconomet (now 7-7) answered with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie it up. Charlotte Leiss had an infield hit, went to second on Natalie Nolan's bunt, and over to third on a wild pitch. Amber Goudreau, who was the tough luck losing pitcher, singled her in. Nora Achille kept the rally going with a two-out single, and Mia Theberge's bloop hit to center field brought in two more runs.
The visitors then scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on Sam Serio's two-out RBI single that drove in Leiss. That set up the dramatic finish one inning later.
"We gave Beverly too many runs early when we threw the ball away too often," said Masco head coach Joe Ciccarello. "I like the way we fought back though, never giving up.
"That base on balls to lead off the bottom of the seventh was tough. They had the tying run on and the heart of their lineup coming up. Beverly took advantage. It's a tough way to lose, but we'll keep working hard and find ways to win."
It was all Beverly early on. McLane singled in Nikki Erricola (2 hits), who beat out an infield hit to give her team a 1-0 lead in the first inning. They added two more in the second playing small ball and capitalizing on an error by the Chieftains.
Goudreau (2 hits, 2 RBI) delivered the first of two RBI singles to knock in Leiss in the third inning and close the deficit to 3-1. Beverly's Mya Perron tripled to lead off the bottom of the inning, but Goudreau bore down to get the next three outs to escape any damage. First baseman Theberge made a nifty play to stab a line shot off the bat of Meredith Johnston, and then caught a liner back to the mound.
Aimee Quimby also had a pair of hits in the setback for Masconomet.