Jamie DuPont had a mental checklist of all the things she was hoping to find in college. When she realized the University of New England had every single of them, she knew it was time to commit.
A senior three-sport standout at Beverly High, DuPont will be playing ice hockey for the Nor'Easters starting next winter. When she visited the school's Biddeford, Maine campus last month, all the positive check marks in their favor became obvious.
"Committing was spur of the moment," DuPont admits. "When I thought about it, though, it was the perfect situation. I fell in love the with campus, the rink, and they have everything I'm looking for."
At the top of that list was the chance to play hockey at the highest possible level. UNE is a rising program in the Division 3 women's hockey ranks, having reaching the Colonial Hockey Conference title game two years ago where it lost to Endicott College. The Harold Alfond Forum on campus is one of the best hockey facilities in New England, too.
"It's about a 10-minute walk from the campus center and it's a beautiful rink," DuPont said. "It's a program that's made a name for itself and competes at a high level."
UNE's reputation as a great school in exercise science and physical therapy was a major draw as well. DuPont took an anatomy course at Beverly High last year, and it wound up being one of her favorite subjects.
"I've always been interested in the health field," she said. "If I can stay involved in some realm of sports and still do science, that'd be the perfect career for me."
In the offseason, DuPont has been skating for the Vipers U-19 team. The program is full of highly skilled prep school hockey players, which has helped her improve her game and play at a faster pace. She first met UNE coach David Venditti at the NA Elite tournament in Haverhill this past July and wound up visiting the campus in August.
A varsity player for Beverly High's girls co-op program since she was in 8th grade, DuPont is a two-year captain who can play any of three forward positions. She's a tremendous skater with 48 career points and a two-time Salem News all-star in her favorite sport.
"I just love the speed of ice hockey," DuPont said. "I love being able to be physical out there. I feel in love with hockey at a young age and I always kind of knew I wanted to play college hockey. It's been a dream since first or second grade."
Also an all-star caliber player in field hockey, where she's getting ready for Beverly's season opener this Sunday against Danvers, and softball, DuPont is proud that she's been able to reach a high level of hockey skills while also maintaining her success in the other sports.
"A lot of people give up a lot to focus on one thing and it feels good I could get to this place while getting to have a career in other sports," she said. "I've also always felt good about being a multi-sport athlete because it keeps you in shape, helps you use different muscle groups and not get hurt."
DuPont's also proud to be able to play at an NCAA-tournament caliber women's hockey program from a public school team. She's the latest in a proud history of Beverly Panthers to play women's hockey in college, including Madison Jalbert (Salve Regina), Brittany, Tiffany and Sydney Foster (William Smith), McKinley Karpa (Colby) and Julia Nearis (Boston University), among others.
"Having a lot of friends go on to play college hockey always made me feel like I could do it," DuPont said. "I've always felt like if you're a good player and you work hard, the chips will fall for you and good things will happen."
