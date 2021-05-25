Beverly takes seesaw battle over rival Danvers

BEVERLY — When a game has six lead changes and no sides retired in order over the first five innings, you expect the seesaw to continue bobbing up and down until the final out.
Beverly High junior righty Cooper Gavin had other plans, making his relief pitching an anchor on the Panthers' side of that seesaw.
Gavin retired the last eight Danvers batters he faced, including three straight strikeouts in the top of the seventh, to finish off a hard earned 7-6 win over the Falcons at Brother Roberts Field.
"It was finding my rhythm," said Gavin, who went 3 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts. He did give up the lead in the fifth, but stopped the bleeding and was spotless after helping the Panthers go ahead for good with an RBI in the bottom half. "Earlier in the game I was letting stuff get into my head, and in the last two innings I focused on throwing strikes."
Winners of four straight, Beverly (4-3) left no stone unturned by scoring six of its seven runs with two outs. Griffin McCay's triple with two down in the fifth led to Gavin scoring the winning run on an Ian Visnick double. Griffin Francis (two-run single in the second), Sam Armbruster (bases loaded walk) also had two-out RBI.
"We were trying to attack the first pitch we saw and just put the ball in play any way we could," said Armbruster, who made the defensive play of the the day to quell a potentially huge Danvers inning in the fourth.
The Falcons (6-5) had a 4-3 lead at the time and the bases full with one out. Armbruster managed to get to a sharply hit ball behind second base, got plowed into by the sliding runner from first and still turned the inning ending double play.
"It took a bad hop and I tried to block it, find the bag and get rid of it as quick as I could," said Armbruster, who saw his team take a 5-4 lead in the half-inning following the huge defensive play.
"That definitely gave us momentum going in to hit," Gavin added. "It gave me a ton of confidence as a pitcher, too. A play like that makes you feel like the fielders have your back, that you're not out here doing this by yourself."
A few Danvers miscues in the field derailed a very good outing from senior lefty Tyler Robinson. Only one of the seven runs was earned and he allowed only four hits in 4 2/3 innings, but a dropped third strike with two outs that extended the second and a catcher's interference call that negated an inning-ending double play in the fourth were costly.
"Tyler pitched a heck of a game and we couldn't make any plays behind him," said Danvers coach Sean Secondini. "We didn't want it today. We weren't ready to make plays."
Steve Reardon got Danvers started with a single and came home on Brendan Trohon's RBI single. Third baseman Johnny Curran (3-for-4) delivered an RBI double and the Falcons led 2-0 before even taking the field. Trohon delivered another RBI single in the third, Caleb White clubbed an RBI double in the fourth and Danvers took its last lead thanks to Nolan Hill's two-run double in the fifth.
In all, the Falcons out hit the Panthers by a 12-5 margin with Curran's three and Trohon, White and Hill all going 2-for-3. Danvers had leads of 2-0, 4-3 and 6-5 that it couldn't hold.
"We swung the bat pretty well," Secondini said. "It just feels like we have to strike everybody out right now because that's the only way we're getting outs."
Brennan Frost got the start for Beverly and pitched well over the first three frames. Panther coach Jon Cahill likes to finish with Gavin because of his velocity, and plan worked out well on Wednesday.
"Frosty did what we wanted, pitching to contact and forcing us to make plays," said Cahill, who came away impressed with Robinson's command for the visiting Falcons. "Nothing is easy against Tyler. He controls the flow of the game, to his credit. For an aggressive baserunning team like us, it's very difficult to work the offense against him."
Joe Zamejtis worked the last four outs for Danvers, fanning three of the six batters he faced.
For the Panthers, Josh Demers singled, Ryan Rushton scored a run, McCay scored twice, Gavin scored three and Nick Fox drew a key walk to lead off the fourth.