Determination. The defining trait you will find in a three-sport varsity captain at Beverly High.
Kayleigh Crowell, captain of the Panthers’ girls soccer, hockey, and lacrosse teams, fits this very mold as a complete athlete and excellent student. Challenging herself is something she relishes.
“This past year I swam in the ocean for over 460 days in a row because I refused to give up on my goal of swimming in the ocean every day for a year”, the senior asserted.
It’s a testament to her unmatched perseverance: she’ll complete what she started no matter how uncomfortable it may get at times.
In this, her final season of high school competition, Crowell has helped guide Beverly into the girls lacrosse state tournament, which is scheduled to be officially announced Friday. She helped the Panthers compile a 12-8 mark this spring. She was a big reason why, scoring 55 goals and adding 21 assists for 76 points.
Crowell also surpassed 100 points for her lacrosse career in this past week’s regular season finale, registering five goals and two helpers in a win over Methuen.
“She will give her team 150 percent and expects the same from them,” said Panthers lacrosse coach Courtney McKallagat. “She wants to be the spark for her team, looking to provide energy while uplifting her teammates.”
Crowell’s love for competition was evident from an early age. As an eighth grader on the BHS girls hockey team she set a goal for herself: achieving 13 varsity letters before she grduated. Thanks to last year’s ‘Fall 2’ season, she was able to run varsity track and give her 14 letters total.
She was a Northeastern Hockey League all-star forward this past winter after scoring a career high 15 goals and adding nine assists for the Orange-and-Black. During soccer season last fall, Crowell earned First Team Division 1 Eastern Mass. all-star accolades after leading the Panthers in both goals (9) and assists (6) and will continue her career on the pitch at St. Michael’s College in Vermont. She was a Salem News all-star in both sports.
When asked what Crowell brings to the team, Beverly girls hockey head coach Matt Lampert didn’t mince words.
“Hardest worker I’ve met” said Lampert. “Her effort and willingness to give everything she has, pushes her teammates to do better.”
Crowell balances her outstanding athletic ability with an equally terrific showing in the classroom. Maintaining a 4.04 grade point average and a member of the National Honor Society, she finds that sports not only help her manage time and provide a break from schoolwork, but serve as motivation to function at her highest level.
She also recognizes the importance of having an outlet to release herself outside of school and sports. She finds skiing and surfing serve as wonderful opportunities to let herself go and free her mind.
Yet despite all of her success, she’s remained humble. “I have such great teammates and coaches that make everyone around them more successful,” she said. “The more I put into the sport the more I will get out of it.”
Crowell’s lack of quit is her biggest weapon. In any avenue, she directs her complete attention to cutting no corners, to do things the right way. Her mentality and character show why she is a captain on each team she plays on, and just how valuable she is to her teammates and coaches.
“If she has a game that doesn’t live up to her expectations, she stays and works on her shot after the game or plays wall ball after work that night”, stated McKallagat.
It’s that very work ethic and attitude that serve as motivation to what true success can look like. Crowell’s selfless efforts to propel her teams to victory matched with an undeniable ambition to improve will continue to define her on and off the field.