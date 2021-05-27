BEVERLY — The Beverly girls lacrosse team has faced its share of ups and downs this spring, but it appears they are peaking at just the right time.
Although they went down as defeats in the win-loss column, the Panthers battled admirably against league powers Swampscott and Marblehead in the past week. On Senior Day at home Thursday afternoon, they picked up their third win of the season with a 16-0 decision against a young and inexperienced Salem team.
Head coach Courtney McKallagat was pleased with what she saw on the turf in that particular contest, as her group was able to rotate in numerous players and work on some things they’ve been practicing on non-game days.
“It was nice to see them doing things that we’ve been working on in practice,” said McKallagat. “The small 2 v. 2 things so working on the pick and rolls, the draw and dumps and just being consistent with passing the ball and maintaining possession for a duration of time instead of looking for the quick goal or throwing away the ball.
“We saw Marblehead for the second time earlier this week and it was a totally different game,” she added. “So being able to play them so tightly and being able to see that we can compete on that level was a real eye opener for the girls. We’re really looking forward to our game at Peabody and showing them what we can do vs. what happened the first time around against them (a 16-2 loss).”
Many different girls saw action for Beverly on Thursday, and all of them seemed to make an impact.
The Panthers went up 10-0 after one quarter of play and cruised from there, getting two goals from Kemily Quintano and a goal and two assists from senior captain Sam Carnavale to lead the way. Fellow seniors Emma Knott, Tasha Spinhirn, Julia Carpenter, Ciara Dunleavey, Kaylee Bettencourt and Julia Otterbein all added one goal apiece, while freshmen Lily Shea, Sammy Sprissler and Jenna Schweizer, as well as sophomores Claire Brean and Maddie Carter and junior Madelyn Practico also scored once.
But the contest was all about the senior class, which was competing in their final home game as high schoolers.
“I’ve actually been around these seniors since they were in seventh grade through the youth program, so it’s nice to be here for their final game and see their culmination of what they’ve gotten to do in our program,” said McKallagat. “Emma Knott and Sam Carnevale are four year players, and all of them are just great kids out on the field, great kids in the community and just really mean a lot to this program.”
On the other side, Salem is simply working towards rebuilding the program under fourth-year head coach Kate Nessen. Unfortunately right now, the overall numbers are way down (the Witches had just 10 players available for Thursday’s game), and the majority of the girls on the team are new to the sport. Still, they’ve been working extremely hard to learn the fundamentals and work their way towards relevance in the ever-competitive Northeastern Conference.
“We’re a young team, mostly first year players who might have played some lacrosse once in middle school,” said Nessen. “Most of these girls are competing for the first time. I only have two returners who played as freshmen then missed last season as sophomores, so they’re juniors who only have one season under their belt.
“But overall they hustle, they work so hard, they’re always positive and they take the feedback and continue to try and improve and build their skill,” she continued. “They’re fully thinking about coming back together (next year) as a full team to compete at the level that they’re playing against.”
While Salem wasn’t able to get on the scoreboard Thursday afternoon (Beverly goalie Abbie Kelly stopped all three of the Witches’ shot attempts), their defense certainly showed some grit and tenacity. Sophomore goalie Aron Kenney was peppered with shots all game and reached double figures in the save department.
“I’m so excited for her future,” said Nessen. “She’s a sophomore and came from I think Peabody this year and it’s her first year ever playing lacrosse. We didn’t have a goalie and she sort of just volunteered and I’m really, really excited about her potential. She made over 10 saves today, her clears look spectacular, so it’s really learning about transitioning the ball and settling our offense when we do get it.”