Beverly turns to Riordan as interim boys lacrosse coach

Matt Riordan, a 49-year-old English teacher at Beverly High School who has previously coached within the school's boys lacrosse program, was named its interim varsity head coach Tuesday.
The Garden City resident takes over the reins from James Fahey, who was hired to coach the Panthers in February 2020 but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, saw changes to his job that made it unable for him to carry on coaching. Riordan was slated to be Fahey's varsity assistant and junior varsity lacrosse coach, the same position he held in 2019 under former coach Jim LaSelva.
"I'm excited for this opportunity," said Riordan, the popular 'VOP' of Beverly High who serves as its public address announcer for events such as varsity football and home basketball games. "My hope is that we have a successful season and that it's a good fit for both the team and myself. I want to help get Beverly lacrosse back on track."
Riordan began coaching lacrosse as an assistant in Beverly back in 2004 under then-head man Peter Ginolfi, a job he held for two seasons before he and his wife, Kristen, had their daughter, Riley. He came back to assist LaSelva for a few seasons in the late 2010s.
A baseball player growing up, Riordan said he picked up lacrosse when his high school, Austin Prep, started a team his junior year there and he was encouraged by a few of his buddies to try out.
"I fell in love with the game, the fact that it was fast paced and physical," he said. "It was always moving and that appealed to me. It still appeals to me."
Because the coaching change would be happening so close to the start of the actual lacrosse season — practices begin on April 26 — Beverly High athletic director Dan Keefe reached out to gauge Riordan's interest after Fahey told him he couldn't coach this spring. Riordan had expressed a desire in the head job prior to Fahey's hiring.
"Matt has been a dedicated member of the BHS community for years, not only in teaching but athletics also," said Keefe. "He is highly valued and respected, and we're very excited about having him as our head coach."
Riordan said the Panthers, who went 6-10 in 2019 and missed the state tournament for the first time in 24 years, will be relatively young and inexperienced this spring, but are also hungry to show what they can do given the opportunity.
There are four returning seniors for the Orange-and-Black as of now: faceoff specialist and midfielder Jonas Pavia; attackman Nick Cole; defenseman Adam Gallant; and Danny Morency, a defensive middie who may try out for goalie. All four play on the BHS football team, which means they should come into lacrosse already in game shape, said Riordan.
Junior middie Jaxon Thomas, who started as a freshman in 2019, is also back, as is classmate and fellow middie Matt Mezza (who got some varsity minutes late in his 9th grade season).
"A lot of these juniors I had as freshmen two years ago," said Riordan, "and what they might lack in varsity experience, I know they're eager to prove themselves as the next generation of players coming up. I've heard we have some talented sophomores and freshmen in the program that I'm looking forward to seeing what they can contribute too. Every job is open."
Riordan, who has already put feelers out for potential assistant coaches, feels his experience in the classroom will help him navigate parent/coach relationships in lacrosse. He also said he's looking to set a good tone for the season with a positive outlook for this season and beyond.
"I want to get kids excited about Beverly lacrosse again," he said. "I'd love to be here beyond this season, too, if it all works out."