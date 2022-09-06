BEVERLY — It was a great way for the Beverly High volleyball team to begin the 2022 season Tuesday night, defeating Marblehead in straight sets.
All three were very close and hard fought, but the Panthers were able to pull off a 25-23, 29-27, 25-23 victory in Northeastern Conference action at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse.
“I’m super pleased with our consistency,” said Panther head coach Ashley Chalifour Krugh. “Marblehead is a perennial powerhouse and we knew we were in for a battle. So many girls contributed to this win.
“We lost four really good seniors that set the bar high. They had great chemistry and we have that on this team too, which is so important.”
Beverly captain Nikki Erricola agreed.
“This win feels really good,” said Erricola. “The energy was there, and even if we fell behind we kept each other up. We’d always say ‘Forget about it, we’ll get the next one.’ We stayed positive. Our team worked really hard all summer to get ready for this season, and this is a great way to start out.”
The first set was tied 16 times, the last at 23-23 before Beverly scored the final two points behind the serving of sophomore Aleek Kuot. Captain Mya Perron, an outside hitter was a key factor in her team’s win with eight kills in 21 attempts, while fellow captain Natalie Reynolds chipped in with 11 kills in 25 tries.
“Mya is a stud all-around athlete who provides consistent defense and offense,” said Krugh. “If the ball is not right there she’ll go get it, and often that results in a point. She’s also the voice of reason out there keeping everything calm.”
The Panthers shot out to a 5-0 lead in the second set behind the strong serving of Reynolds, who had an ace before the Magicians answered with five points to tie it up. Keira Sweetnam, who was outstanding all night for Marblehead, had a kill and teammate Isabel Wabno did a nice job serving with five points, including an ace.
The Magicians rallied to tie it at 24-all after four service points and a kill by Sweetnam (the Salem News Player of the Year as a junior). Tamya Johnson, a senior setter, followed with a kill for a one-point Marblehead lead, but the Panthers fought back led by setter Abby Ruggieri’s kills to pull it out. Ruggieri also did the job setting up with 24 assists, while senior Maddie Carter had seven blocks.
“This was Ruggieri’s first-ever varsity start at setter, and she really did a nice job taking over for a girl we had there for three years,” said Krugh.
The Panthers had a good offense and strong defense, with libero Abby Amoroso contributing 13 digs. She was able to keep balls alive that resulted in long volleys.
Sweetnam had 14 kills and was a key factor for the Magicians with three aces and several service points. Wabno chipped in with five kills, and setter Johnson had 24 assists.
“All three sets were so close, but we just couldn’t finish strong,” said Marblehead coach Killeen Miller. “We’re going to work on two things: strengthen our offense and our service game. We need to be more aggressive serving and also create more offensive opportunities. Keira is going to play a critical role for us both on the front row and back row. We need to get her the ball and let her do her thing.
“We know what we have to work on, and this was a good test,” she added. “We did a lot of things well, but just not quite enough against a very good team.”
Marblehead led in the early going of the third set, but once again Beverly fought back to tie it at 11-11 behind some big plays by Kuot, Ruggieri, Reynolds, and Erricola. The set was knotted at 17-17 when Perron proved to be the turning point with five service points, including four aces to put her team ahead for good. Sweetnam, Johnson, and middle blocker Lucy Sabin kept the Magicians close, but Beverly hung on to win by two points.