BEVERLY -- It was a long bus ride for the Springfield Central volleyball team to the Garden City Wednesday. It must've seemed like an even longer ride home after Beverly ended their season, 3-0, in the Division 1 preliminary round of the playoffs at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House.
Junior middle blocker Natalie Reynolds, an All-Northeastern Conference player, led the Panthers with 14 kills while outside hitter Mya Perron added seven for the winners.
"Natalie was so impressive," said Beverly head coach Ashley Chalifour, whose team improved to 12-7. "For the second straight year she was named one of seven All Conference players, and this was her best games of the season.
"It wasn't just Natalie, though, but truly a team win. Everybody did their part to help, and our bench was so supportive on every play. They've kept us in every game with their energy."
The first set was the closest, tied four times in the early going before Beverly pulled ahead with captain Beatrice Lesser serving. She staked her team to a 10-5 lead with five straight service points, including an ace. Perron and Maddie Carter had some key kills, and senior captain and libero Caroline Ploszay closed out the 25-17 victory with the last three service points.
Lesser had 24 assists and one kill along with five aces and no errors on the evening, while fellow captain Sierra Sadowski made only one service error in 14 attempts.
"We fed off the energy from the rest of our team and the crowd," said Sadowski. "It was radiating through the field house, and we all felt it right from the start."
The Panthers ran away with the second set, 25-12, grabbing an early lead and never relinquishing it. Reynolds and Perron had big kills while Ploszay, Nikki Erricola, and Lesser picked up service points.
"Lesser did an unbelievable job at setter while Ploszay and Perron were unbelievable passing from the back," said Chalifour. "Reynolds and Perron wouldn't have had all those kills if not for others setting them up."
The visiting Golden Eagles never recovered from that lopsided second set loss, and the Panthers put it away, 25-11 in the third set. Once again Lesser's serves were a big factor, and Reynolds was the difference with seven kills.
"It was really a team effort," said Ploszay. "We all put in the work and came together. Siera and Beatrice are so consistent (serving). As a team we have mantras, and one is we will push through. That's what we did."
Beverly will now take on Haverhill Friday (5:30 p.m.) on the road in a Round of 32 playoff contest.
"It's exciting to be moving on in the tournament," added Lesser.
For Springfield Central middle hitters Araiza Acum-Santos had seven kills, and Tayana Crichton had three blocks.