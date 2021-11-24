SALEM (6-4) AT BEVERLY (4-6)
All-time Thanksgiving series: Beverly leads, 63-52-7 (including game played in Fall 2 season)
Salem Points For/Points Against: 147 PF, 188 PA
Beverly Points For/Points Against.: 258 PF, 214 PA
Salem’s top players: Michael Ready, Sr. QB/S (888 yards combined offense, 4 TD), Corey Grimes, Soph. TE/LB (60-for-94, 832 yards, 6 TD), Dante Roper, Sr. OL/DL; Jariel DelValle, Sr. RB/DB (96 carries, 520 yards, 5 TD; 26 rec., 219 yards), Quinn Rocco Ryan Fr. WR (20 rec., 245 yards, TD); Alex Rodriguez, Jr. RG/DT.
Beverly’s top players: Andre Sullivan, Sr. RB/CB (101 carries, 964 yards, 11 TD; 19 rec., 270 yards, 3 TD); Jordan Irvine, Sr. RB/OLB (102 carries, 659 yards, 8 TD); Grant Eastin, Sr. RG/NT; Pierce Heim, Sr. QB (55-for-11, 905 yards, 11 TD), Zach Sparkman, Sr. TE/DE (17 rec., 353 yards, 5 TD), Rob Lyons, Sr. LG/MLB.
Salem keys to victory: It’s imperative that the Witches score early and play with the lead in order to have success. Not only have they been outscored in the first quarter (37-14) and first half (84-46) of games this season, but in their three contests against Northeastern Conference Dunn foes (Beverly will be the fourth), they’ve been outscored by a whopping 107-6. Mixing it up offensively to keep the chains moving, hitting on some pass plays, and making big stops defensively on third and fourth down will all help the Witches’ cause.
Beverly keys to victory: The Panthers’ record is a bit deceiving: they lost two games by a single point and another by two points, and they’ve scored over 50 points on two other occasions this fall. If they can establish with their ground-and-pound Wing-T package right off the bat while keeping Salem’s speedsters from hitting the edge or getting to the second level of their defense, the Orange-and-Black could be tasting success for the 16th time in their last 19 meetings with their arch rivals.
Potential Unsung Heroes: For Salem, Jeandavis Cardenas has embraced the change of being moved from defensive back to linebacker this season and become one of the team’s cornerstones in defending the run and shutting down the short passing game. Offensively, he’ll get his chances to tote the rock as a strong post-contact runner. For Beverly, Gabe Copeland is a big-bodied junior back who can move the pile inside the 10-yard line and has the speed to break runs to the outside while serving as a force inside at nose tackle when he’s on defense.
Salem seniors: Isaac Brito, WR/DB; Jeandavis Cardenas, RB//DB; Jariel DelValle, RB/DB; MoJok Deng, TE/DL; Milton Laureano, WR/DB; Alex Paulino, RB/DL; Radhlen Pena, WR/DB; Michael Ready, QB/DB; Dante Roper, OL/DL.
Beverly seniors: Matt Burke, WR/DB; Walker Center, RB/DB; Jerry DeJesus, RB/LB; Grant Eastin, RG/DT; Andrew Golin, OG/LB; Pierce Heim, QB; Manny Hernandez, RB/OLB; Jordan Irvine, RB/OLB: Luis Lopez, WR/DB; Rob Lyons, LG/LB; Alson Pashaj, RT/DL; Aidan Quealy, LT/DT; Carlos Reyes, TE/DT; Luis Rivera, RB/OLB; Andrew Schweizer, WR/OLB; Zach Sparkman, TE/OLB; Andre Sullivan, RB/DB; Lorenzo Torres, OL/DL; Troy Wetmore, QB/DB.
Projected starting lineups
Salem OFFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
11;Radhlen Pena;Jr.;WR
54;William Cuevas;Jr.;LT
55;Josean Castillo;Soph.;LG
57;Dante Roper;Sr.;C
58;Alex Rodriguez;Jr.;RG
61;Alfred Ferrioli;Jr.;RT
6;Corey Grimes;Soph.;TE
9Quinn Rocco Ryan;Fr.;WR
1;Michael Ready;Sr.;QB
3Jariel DelValle;Jr.;RB
9;Devante Ozuna;Soph.;RB
Salem DEFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
54;William Cuevas;Jr.;DE
4;Alex Paulino;Sr.;DT
58;Alex Rodriguez;Jr;DT
57;Dante Roper;Sr.;DE
19;Jeandavis Cardenas;Sr.;LB
6;Corey Grimes;Soph.:LB
9;Devante Ozuna;Soph.;LB
28;Albert Pujols;Soph.;CB
9Quinn Rocco Ryan;Fr.;CB
1;Michael Ready;Sr.;S
3;Jariel DelValle;Sr.;S
Beverly OFFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
27;Devon Smalls;Jr.;WR
68;Aidan Quealy;Sr.;LT
56;Rob Lyons;Sr.;LG
59;Paul Belmonte;Jr.;C
56;Grant Eastin;Sr.;RG
58;Alshon Pashaj;Sr.;RT
10;Zach Sparkman;Sr.;TE
12;Pierce Heim;Sr.;QB
5;Andre Sullivan;Sr.;LHB
8;Andrew Scheweizer;Sr.;RHB
23;Jordy Irvine;Sr.;TB
Beverly DEFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
9;Gabe Copeland;Jr.;DE
60;Jackson Champlain;Jr.;NT
55;Grant Eastin;Sr.;DE
10;Zach Sparkman;Sr.;OLB
3;Jerry DeJesus;Sr.;MLB
4;Walker Center;Sr.;MLB
56;Rob Lyons;Sr.;MLB
8;Andrew Schweizer;Sr.;OLB
5;Andre Sullivan;Sr.;CB
27;Devon Smalls;Jr.;CB
6;Matt Sopp;Jr.;S