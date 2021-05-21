BEVERLY — Baseball isn't usually a game of runs. This latest battled between rivals Salem Beverly played out more like a basketball game, with each side getting huge swings of momentum before it was decided in the final minutes.
A pair of Panther sophomores proved ready to shine under the bright lights, with Logan Petrosino delivering a game-tying single and Ian Visnick knocking home the winning run in a thrilling 7-6 Beverly win Friday afternoon at Brother Robert Field.
The hosts were down to their last three outs after Salem (now 0-6) plated six straight to erase what was an early 5-0 Beverly lead. Casey Bellew worked a lead-off walk and was bunted over by Nick Fox. That brought up Petrosino, who was making his second varsity start, and he dropped a single into shallow left to square the game at 6-6.
Griffin McCay, taking his first at-bat after two weeks off due to COVID-19 protocols, worked a walk after Petrosino wisely swiped third when a bunt shown by the batter pulled the third baseman away from the bag. Visnick then delivered a game-winning single to right and Beverly (3-3) won its second straight in exciting fashion.
"I wish I could take credit for putting a sign on but that steal was just good baseball smarts by Logan," Panthers coach Jon Cahill said. "They recognizing what was going to happen and making big plays in opportunistic spots."
Jack Doyle had given Salem the lead when his hit a solo homer off the left field foul pole in the fifth. The blast capped a six-run rally that brought the Witches back from the dead. Trailing by five, they scored four in the third when Tommy Beauregard and Ethan Doyle scored on wild pitches and Robert Palacois and Jack Doyle had RBI.
Sebastian Cruz then singled and came around to score on a wild pitch to get Salem even at 5-5. Starting pitcher Ethan Doyle struck out eight over five innings, finding the strike zone and keeping the Panthers off the board after the second frame.
"Give credit to Ethan for shutting us down after the first two innings," Cahill said. "We'd heard he was one of the better pitchers in the league and he showed it. Salem's the kind of team where if you give them any momentum at all, they're very dangerous."
The Witches nearly added to the the lead in the sixth and the seventh, but a tremendous diving catch by Bellow in right ended a threat and gave Beverly momentum. Senior captain Brennan Frost earned his first win with two scoreless relief innings.
The sixth straight loss was tough to swallow for Salem, which played errorless defense and showed great resolve in making it all the way back from five runs down.
"Growth is hard. It's uncomfortable and it challenges you in different ways," said Salem coach Jesse Amaya. "These kids are fighting and they're growing. Beverly's got a great team and we made some youthful mistakes at different points."
Success on the basepaths drove the Panthers early. They stole 11 bags in all with seven of those coming in the first two frames. Bellew's 2-run double opened the scoring in the first, Visnick stole home in the second and Sam Armbruster had an RBI double. Leadoff man Griffin Francis also doubled for Beverly and catcher Ryan Rushton had a pair of hits.
"We got behind but we didn't die," Cahill said. "It's not basketball where you can run out the clock or football where you can kneel on it. They have to get all 21 outs and you have to make the most of them. We were able to do that in that last inning."
Christian Morrissey started and got four strikeouts over 2 1/3 for Beverly but ran into trouble with a hit batter and a walk in the third. Senior captain Eric DePiero worked the next 2 2/3 before giving way to Frost.
"Salem's a resilient team," Cahill said. "The top three of their lineup is as good as anybody's and when the bottom guys get in and turn the lineup over, you're going to be in trouble. We did that a few too many times today."