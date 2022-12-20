BEVERLY — The Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse was jumpin’ on Tuesday evening at Beverly High — and it wasn’t for a basketball game.
The Panthers’ wrestling squad was hosting Danvers for one of their annual dual meets, and both the crowd and each team’s benches brought plenty of energy throughout the match.
By the time the heavyweight grapplers waltzed off the mat to wrap things up, it was Beverly who came out on top with a convincing 53-24 victory.
“Our guys came out and they delivered. They came out with the intensity from the guy on the mat and also the bench,” said Panthers’ head coach Ben Comeau, his team now 5-1 on the season. “Our bench was in it the whole way; we like to have a 15th man like that.
“This was the best crowd we’ve had since a little before COVID. It’s an awesome match to have with Danvers every year.”
The match started at the 120-pound division, with Beverly’s Nate Barry securing a 9-3 victory over J.J. Round. Danvers’ Logan Jacques responded with a win at 126 lbs. over Beverly’s Reese Connolly (7-2).
One of the best matches of the evening followed at 132 as Beverly’s Tristan Gold came up with a big win over Matt Dowling to increase the BHS lead. Gold was wrestling up a weight class and earned a major decision victory.
“Tristan’s a sophomore; he wrestled the match for the team, letting up his opponent to get a takedown at the end. It was a decisive win for him,” said Comeau.
Danvers’ Mark Haskins then continued to impress at 138 pounds, pinning Braden McNeil in the first period.
Falcons’ head coach Jake Almon was pleased with his team’s overall effort, including Haskins, against what he called a great team in Beverly.
“Mark always shows up and he did a good job today,” Almon said. “But I felt good overall. We worked hard fighting off our back, did pretty well on takedowns so overall definitely a good effort. We have a lot of work to do but Beverly’s a tough team. They have some good guys so definitely a tough matchup for us.”
Beverly’s Jason Knapp earned a decisive 12-2 win over Val Kelleher at 145 lbs.; Beverly’s Iuan Williams pinned Reagan Little at 152, an opponent he lost to last year; Danvers’ Joe Baker had an impressive pin against Elias Mayes at 160 while his teammate Zack Zoladz pinned Beverly’s Kasey Mako at 170.
The crowd and respective benches were hyped up for the match at 182, with the home team’s Gino Sicari coming up with an impressive pin on Danvers’ Mike Ambeliotis to truly swing momentum in the Panthers’ favor.
“That was a big win for Gino against a very quality opponent,” said Comeau. “He had a good weekend at the Wayland Tournament where he wrestled a former state champ, but it was a bit of a loss. So it was good to have that swing back from Gino.”
Beverly’s Paul Belmonte followed suit by pinning Brendan Roach after a smooth reversal at 195. The Panthers would then take the final two bouts of the day as well, with Mason Irwin pinning Zach Trohon at 220 and Jackson Champlain topping Adam Guzofski in the heavyweight class.
It was a great triumph for a Panthers team that has only lost to Haverhill at this point in the season, one they hope will continue to propel them forward in the ever-competitive NEC.
“They’re doing a good job. We have a lot of underclassmen which is awesome to see and we had a lot of guys working hard in the offseason which is great,” said Comeau. “That certainly leads to some of the success we’ve had on the mat this season.”
