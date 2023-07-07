The Lead ‘Em Up “Green 13 Award” came as a surprise for Beverly’s Hailey Anderson, who was chosen for the prestigious honor as one of 13 aspiring leaders from across the country.
An incoming senior guard for the St. Joseph’s College women’s basketball team, Anderson had been told by assistant coach Chris Woodside that he had nominated her, but she never thought any more about it.
“He said he didn’t know if anything would come of it, and honestly I forgot about it,” said Anderson, who majors in biology with a minor in chemistry. She plans to become a physicians’ assistant upon graduation. “We were out of school about a week when I got a call telling me to come back to school.”
Teammates and coaches gathered in the school’s Alfond Center for a video conference call with Adam Bradley, the Lead ‘Em Up founder, to deliver the good news: Anderson was one of only 13 high school and college students selected.
The Green 13 Award is given out to 13 student-athletes who are deemed ‘special’ (which, according to its website, the color green signifies). They have demonstrated Green leadership and character at the highest level, and were nominated by their coach or a teacher.
“I didn’t know what was happening even after I saw my family on the call,” Anderson admitted. “When my name was announced as one of the Green 13 Award winners, everyone began to cheer.
“Last winter when Lead ‘Em Up came to St. Joseph’s I loved what the program stood for, and I think the skills we developed helped us succeed.”
Anderson said having her coaches, teammates, and trainers on hand with her made it all the more special.
“Hailey is a terrific leader and student-athlete and is very deserving of this honor,” said head coach Mike McDevitt in the release the college sent out. “I’m so proud of her to be recognized as one of 13 individuals — out of thousands and thousands of candidates across the country — is truly amazing. We’re really lucky to have her as part of our team.”
The 5-foot-8 Anderson impressed her coaches and teammates with the way she dealt with a very difficult situation. After surpassing 1,000 career points playing for Beverly High, she had earned a starting job at St. Joseph’s for the season’s first seven games. But the Monks’ coaching staff decided to make a change and replaced her in the starting lineup with a freshman, Elizabeth Stapelfeld.
The old saying about when you’re handed lemons make lemonade is exactly what Anderson — The Salem News Player of the Year and Northeastern Conference’s Player of the Year as a senior — did. Although she was very disappointed, it didn’t stop her from being a leader on the bench and giving her team her full support.
“In 10 years of coaching, Woodside said he had “Never seen a player handle a situation with more grace and leadership.”
That positive approach to a very difficult situation is something few could carry out with the leadership she displayed.
“It was out of my control, a coach’s decision,” said Anderson. “I had worked really hard over the summer to earn a starting spot and it was frustrating, but I wasn’t performing up to my own standards. Elizabeth was really impressive, and I decided the best thing for me to do was support her and the rest of my teammates while coming off the bench to help out.
“We had a great season (23-6), won the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (15-2), and went to Division 3 NCAA’s where we lost to the University of Scranton, the No. 3 team in the country (64-45).”
Anderson averaged 7.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Monks. She shot 39.2 percent from the floor and was a deadly foul shooter, making 90.9 percent of her free throws while only missing three.
She appeared in all 29 games and never let her disappointment at being replaced by a freshman interfere with her total support of teammates.
The way she handled a difficult situation made an impression on her coaches. She never let it affect her play or allow the situation diminish her leadership role all season long. One of the foundations of Lead ‘Em Up is to develop players to become leaders and the belief that better people make better athletes.
She is also an exceptional student, helps other students as a tutor, and is a member of the College Sports communicators Academic All District team as well as All-Academic GNAC two years in a row. Anderson is a member of the Delta Epsilon Sigma National Honor Society, and a worthy member of Lead ‘Em Up which recognizes character on and off the athletic field as well as leadership qualities.
Anderson is once again working hard over the summer to develop her skills and help her team have a great season.
“I really love the school and want my senior year to be special and I’m hoping to get more minutes,” she said. “We accomplished a lot this past season, and we only graduated three with five new girls coming in. The only thing I can do is to work my way back up. Even if it means coming off the bench I want to help my team and coaches get back to the NCAA’s.”
