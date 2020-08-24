Beverly's Bass River recovers from flood, back in business for 50th year

On Sunday night, June 7, owner Michael LaPierre locked the doors to his Bass River Tennis Club in Beverly. The following morning, he’d be back at the facility gearing up for Monday’s re-opening after things were shut down due to COVID-19.
In the scheme of things, the 12-week closure could’ve been a lot worse. But what happened that Monday morning was an unexpected setback not even LaPierre or his staff could’ve predicted.
His wife, Maureen, who also serves as the membership coordinator, desk manager and billing coordinator, got to the club around 6:30 a.m. to get things ready for what was supposed to be an exciting and busy day. Instead, she opened the front door and water poured out.
Much to her dismay, a flood had occurred the night prior.
“It was about as awful a timing as you might be able to imagine,” said Michael LaPierre. “My wife went down there and water literally came rushing out the front door. Sometime during the night the hot water heater ran its life and burst.”
Understandably, the LaPierre’s feared the worst. Luckily though, they dodged a bullet.
While the water did damage the lobby, bathrooms, kitchen, and a few other areas of the club, it never touched the courts — undoubtedly their most important asset. Had the flood occurred on a Friday or Saturday night before a re-opening on Monday, things could’ve been much, much worse.
“All in all we consider ourselves pretty fortunate,” said LaPierre.
Still, the damage was enough to delay the club’s highly anticipated re-opening, and a return to daily activities was no longer a guarantee. Then, in an instant, things started looking up again.
Lori Lutton and Millie Lourenco, both members of the club, almost immediately organized a fundraiser to go towards repairs and renovations. Their efforts amounted to over $20,000 in donations — a huge help in speeding up the re-opening.
“They contacted my wife and said they were thinking of setting up a GoFundMe and luckily we got tremendous funds from members and guests,” said LaPierre. “Even tennis players that aren’t members of the club that have played here before made donations. I actually had club members send in checks as well and said, ‘sorry to hear what happened.’ So the support was overwhelming; it really picked us up after being closed for so long. Just amazing, amazing support.”
Just one week later, the club was back in business for what is now its 50th year. Members were able to play on their ‘sister’ outdoor clay courts at nearby Beverly Golf & Tennis Club during the extended hiatus.
LaPierre said they endured water mediation, opened up the walls, carpets and all the other areas that were engulfed by water. The speedy recovery was almost unthinkable, but a blessing for the many members and tennis aficionados that had been consistently confined to their homes during the early stages of the pandemic.
The club itself had already undergone numerous additions over the past few years, including state of the art digital scorecards on an iPad touch-type screen that are monitored on each court and report electronically to the central lobby via video. Futhermore, they installed NanoSeptic technology to combat the coronavirus and keep the facility as clean as possible. The devices can best be described as a protective film or screen that is put on anything that is regularly touched. The NanoSpetic technology then immediately kills any germs remaining on the handle, doorknob, screen, etc.
With everything now up and running full steam ahead, LaPierre and Co. can look ahead to some marquee events at the club this fall. Things certainly look a bit different now in the COVID-era, but as of now it looks like one important event will still be a go: the ESSCO-MGH Breast Cancer fundraiser. Bass River professional Larry Lebatique is extremely involved with the foundation and is always a big help with the event.
“We typically do a big fall event that we call a Pro-Am, with a bunch of teaching pros come in to play with our members,” said LaPierre. “But we’re going to push that to next spring. But our big event, the ESSCO-MGH Breast Cancer Fundraiser that we have every October, will still go on. We might look at ways to do it a little differently this year, but we always look forward to that one.
“The club is back to full strength, full capacity and all the water damage has been taken care of,” he added. “We’re looking forward to a good fall and good numbers in the state for our 50th year.”
