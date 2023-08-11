Late in her high school career at Bishop Fenwick, Robin (Auger) Boretti of Beverly had every intention of taking her athletic talents to Boston College to play field hockey.
But a surprising opportunity —and last minute change of heart — altered her immediate plans. Had they not, none of what she’s since accomplished on and around a golf course may have ever unfolded.
Some 40-plus years later, Boretti is the Director of Golf at the prestigious Club at Ibis in West Palm Beach, Florida. She now looks back on that decision as a gateway to her successful and rewarding career.
“I was getting ready to sign a letter of intent to play field hockey at BC, and all of a sudden I got this offer from Rollins College to play golf on a full tuition scholarship,” recalled Boretti, who has remained in the Florida area ever since. “I said yes and signed on, sight unseen.”
It appears Boretti made the right choice.
She shined on the links, earning as high as the No. 2 ranking in the entire country for a Division 2 female golfer. Golf had been a passion of hers since she was introduced to the sport at a young age by her parents, both of whom served as co-managers at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club.
She would study business administration at Rollins while minoring in communications, starring on the golf squad for all four years. Upon graduation, Boretti attempted to qualify for the LPGA Tour, making it through Regionals in Sarasota and ultimately earning a spot in the finals in Sugar Land, Texas. But Boretti would miss the cut in that final stage, failing to receive her tour card.
“I was heartbroken, I was disappointed, but I was young and just out of college so I didn’t know any better,” Boretti recalled.
Refusing to give up on her dream, Boretti took to the Futures Tour — basically the minor league of professional golf, which is now known as the Epson Tour — in an attempt to fine tune her game and give herself another shot at the pros. She competed off and on for a few years while working at nearby Wycliffe Golf & Country Club. The support and tutelage she received at Wycliffe paved the way for the next step in her career.
“Finally after several years, I realized that I wasn’t going to make it out there. But I loved the business side of things,” said Boretti. “I was teaching lessons and doing the assistant professional route, so I got my LPGA professional credentials first and became a class member.”
Securing those coveted credentials — she eventually got her PGA credential, too — was her first step towards a lengthy career in the golf business.
Flash forward to the early 1990s, and Boretti made the move to Ibis, a special golf community that immediately found a place in her heart.
“I think that was 1994 when I ended up at Ibis and I’ve been there ever since,” she said. “It’s quite the facility; 54 holes, very active community, and members are extremely passionate about everything there — but especially golf.”
Climbing the ranks
Boretti started as an assistant golf professional at Ibis, doing everything from running tournaments and instructing lessons to working the counter and interacting with and assisting members. From there she segwayed into the head golf professional position for about 6-8 years before landing her current position as Director of Golf in October of 2022.
“I’m very happy and have absolutely no regrets,” said Boretti, who has previously been nominated as Professional of the Year and Teacher of the Year numerous times. “Even though it’s a lot of work it’s easy to me and I don’t feel like it’s a chore.”
Boretti feels comfortable and at peace with her decision to apply, and ultimately secure the Director of Golf gig. She first went to her husband, Mark, and their children (son Brockton and daughter Chelsea, named after Massachusetts towns) to get their approval, to which they showed no hesitation.
The lengthy interview process was also something she welcomed and appreciated, and she says the relationships she had built with the club’s members over the years certainly gave her a leg up.
“I know them and they know me, they trust me and they know I’m looking out for them,” said Boretti. “There was no learning curve with the staff, no learning curve for membership ... I knew everybody so it was the smoothest transition anyone could’ve wanted.”
Still, she wasn’t guaranteed the position and couldn’t have been more ecstatic when she finally received the good news.
“I knew it was going to come out soon, I just didn’t know when. So the announcement went out and all of a sudden my phone wouldn’t stop buzzing,” she recalled. “There had to be 200 messages at least right then and there in that first hour-and-a-half with people just congratulating me. All the members seemed very happy and I was very happy, too.”
Leading the charge
Boretti’s new position carries a lot of responsibility, especially considering the size of the club. Working closely with Ibis Director of Instruction Martin Hall, who has done over 400 shows for The Golf Channel, Boretti is in charge of everything golf at the club. and it’s not just your typical 18-hole facility.
Ibis boasts 1,923 acres of land, 1,840 current residences and another 1,864 proposed residences in 33 neighborhoods. The fully private club has a core area which includes a spa, two pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a fitness center with several fitness related classes, multiple restaurants including their oh-so-popular pub that overlooks The Legend course, and more.
“Our members don’t have to go anywhere; they have everything right here if they want it,” said Boretti, who’s one of nine female Directors of Golf out of the 375-plus clubs in the South Florida area.
Golf includes three 18-hole Nicklaus family-designed courses — The Legend by Jack Nicklaus, The Heritage by Jack Nicklaus II and The Tradition by Steve Nicklaus. There’s also a state of the art practice facility with synthetic turf target greens, synthetic turf bunkers and plenty of grass tee boxes.
And get this: they have robots ‘on staff’ that collect the golf balls in the range, which Boretti says is upwards of 80,000 per day.
“It really is a sign of the times,” said Boretti. “The robots go out and pick up the golf balls, come back and dump them in buckets and start all over again. When they need to charge they know it and they go back to their port and charge.”
The grounds also features Top Tracer technology that’s largely utilized by the PGA Tour today. The system allows members to use an app on their phone, match it to whatever range station they’re at and watch as the cameras pick up their ball flight and give them all sorts of information about their shots.
In addition to hosting over 200 member events throughout the year, the club also hosts outside tournaments. They went through a large renovation to The Legend course in 2017 and plan to close The Heritage 18 next year to go through a similar re-design.
“There’s always something to do to improve and keep up with the times,” said Boretti. “The biggest thing these days is making the courses more playable for every level of golfer. You can’t just cater to the higher handicap and can’t just cater to the lower ones. You have to have something for everybody because having traffic is the future of golf.”
Needles to say, Boretti couldn’t feel more at home in her new role, and can’t wait to see what the future of the club holds.
“It’s something I plan to do until I retire. If you ask me right now when I think that is going to be I can’t tell you because it’s probably better than I expected or exactly what I expected,” said Boretti. “It’s in my nature to want to do well at something, take care of people and make sure they’re getting what they need. and that’s exactly what I get to do here.”
