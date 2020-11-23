Beverly's Braganca highlights EMSCA soccer awards with All-New England distinction 

The Eastern Massachusetts Soccer Coaches' Association (EMSCA) recently released awards for the 2020 fall boys high school soccer season, and a familiar name stands out at the top.
Nick Braganca, a junior midfielder at Beverly, was named an All-State and All-New England player.
The talented athlete was one of just eight players across the state honored with the selection — not to mention the only junior — and there's no question he was deserving of it.
In just eight games this autumn (he missed three due to injury), the 6-foot-2 Braganca led the Panthers in both goals (8) and assists (9). Three of those goals came in the same game — a Beverly win over Salem — and when he wasn't scoring or dishing the rock, he was exactly where he needed to be at all times. Braganca was a driving force in Beverly's 7-3-1 campaign, and with one more year remaining he's already one of the top talents in the Commonwealth.
"The kid is just a presence out there," said Beverly head coach Edgar de Leon. "Anywhere he goes — I can put him in the back, I can put him in the middle or up top — and he's going to do the job. His size, his ability on the ball, his understanding of the game is just a level or two above most of the guys he plays against."
Braganca, who will likely be an All-American candidate next fall, was joined by Milford's Leo Coelho (the state's only All-American selection), Lexington's Bobby Hutchinson, Concord-Carlisle's Cooper Jones, Oliver Ames' Colin Milliken, Nauset Regional's Ben LaBranche and Weymouth's Alessandro Oreadi. All the aforementioned players are seniors.
###
While Braganca was the lone local to earn top nods, a number of North Shore standouts were named Eastern Mass. all-star — a fine honor in its own right. A select few of those gentlemen were named to the all-state team to boot.
In no particular order, here are the locals who were selected Eastern Mass. all-stars based on their play from this season: Lenin Anutebeh (Salem Academy), Nico Flores (Salem), William Neuenhaus (Masconomet), Jake Scruton (Ipswich), Gavin Shevory (Marblehead) and Peter Tsoutsouras (Essex Tech).
Those earning the all-state distinction as well included Braganca, Carmine DiPietrantonio (Masconomet), Liam Foley (Bishop Fenwick) and Kyle Joyce (Peabody).
On the coaching side of things, Masconomet's BJ Muller was named the 2020 Assistant Coach of the Year after helping head coach Jared Scarpaci and Co. to a near perfect season (8-0-1).