Nick Braganca, a senior midfielder and captain who scored 20 goals and added 14 assists for Beverly High during the regular season, has been named Player of the Year in the Northeastern Conference for boys soccer.
Braganca was joined on the NEC All-Conference Team by Panthers teammates Teo Berbic and Ian Visnick, both seniors.
Others chosen as NEC All-Conference were seniors Sam Brockleman and Kevin Pelletier from league champion (and unbeaten) Masconomet; junior Victor Maciel and senior Nick Soper of Peabody; junior Chance Prouty of Danvers; senior Valerio Tatafiore of Swampscott; seniors Andrew Coelho and Jack Patten of Gloucester; and senior Gustav Hemmingsen of Winthrop.
Salem High was chosen for the Team Sportsmanship Award. Armando Marnoto was selected as the NEC Coach of the Year.
The NEC Dunn Division all-stars included seniors Henry Bell and Nick Fox of Beverly; seniors Brennan Johnston and Eion O'Brien, as well as junior Jason Karas, of Masconomet; seniors Michael Balke and Mattie Calver of Peabody; seniors Ali Elhadidy and Sean Ouellette of Danvers; and sophomore Lucas Bereaud of Swampscott.
NEC Lynn Division all-stars were senior Schuyler Schmitt and junior Oliver Buckhoff of Marblehead; junior Chris Qirjazi of Salem; seniors Max Sperry and Aidan Almeida, as well as junior Kayky Barbosa of Glouester; senior Juan Nieves and sophomore Mateo Martinez of Winthrop; and sophomore Alejandro Ortega and freshman Cameron Soroko of Saugus.