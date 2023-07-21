Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.