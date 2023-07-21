Throughout his college baseball career at Salve Regina, Brayden Clark has been among the top Division 3 pitchers in the region.
This summer, he’s proven himself as one of the best pitchers in New England, period.
Throwing for the North Shore Navigators in Lynn, Clark earned a spot in the New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game being hosted by the Navs at Fraser Field this Sunday (4:35 p.m.). One of nine pitchers selected for the Eastern Division all-star squad, Clark is one of the only D3 hurlers among the 18 total arms (including the Western Division) that come from powers like Notre Dame, Bryant, Auburn, Virginia Tech, East Carolina and more.
The Beverly native and Salve Regina ace is one of six Navigators selected for Sunday’s home All-Star festivities, which include a home run derby earlier in the afternoon and the ball-game featuring some of the best college baseball players from New England and beyond.
The numbers certainly show that Clark, an NCAA All-Region choice at Salve last spring, belongs. The righthander is currently fifth in the league in earned run average (1.32) and tied for fifth in innings pitched with 34. He’s struck out 25 batters in six starts (3-3) and even more impressively has only issued three walks.
Clark’s season is even more eye-popping when you consider that three of his six starts have come against the league-leading Newport Gulls. He tossed eight shutout innings and fanned six to beat Newport earlier this month and also had seven shutout frames against Mystic in a win for one of his best starts of the year.
Joining Clark on the Eastern All-Star squad from North Shore maong the starters are shortstop Henry Kazcmar out of Ohio State and outfielder Evan Griffis from Stetson. Kazcmar currently ranks sixth in the league in batting average at .318 with six doubles, 11 RBI and a high on-base percentage thanks to 21 walks. Griffis is a big-time power threat with four homers, a .308 batting average and 25 RBI.
Among the Eastern All-Star reserves are catcher Matt Chatelle from Merrimack, third baseman Jake Berger out of Harvard and Stan DeMartinis III from Bentley. Chatelle leads the NECBL in runners caught stealing and is one of Navs’ leading RBI men. Berger has drawn an incredible 34 walks (first in the league) and has 12 RBI while DeMartinis has been hot since joining North Shore in mid June.
It’s the first time Fraser Field has hosted the NECBL All-Star game, which attracted scouts from nearly every Major League Baseball team, since 2011. General admission tickets are $7 and can be purchased on the Navigators or NECBL Web sites.