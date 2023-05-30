Beverly's Brayden Clark picked up a big honor on Tuesday when he was named third-team All Region by D3baseball.com after a standout season on the mound for Salve Regina.
A junior righthander, Clark went 10-2 on the mound while helping the Seahawks reach the NCAA tournament as an at-large selection. He struck out 85 batters in 80 2/3 innings while posting a 3.24 earned run average. Clark was also named All Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Endicott College (44-7) also earned a flock of All Region nods as it prepares for this weekend's Division 3 College World Series in Iowa.
Pitcher Gabe Van Emon was named Region Pitcher of the Year by both outlets after setting a school record with 10 wins and also becoming Endicott's all-time leader in strikeouts.
Outfielder Caleb Shpur was selected first-team All Region on both lists after leading the Gulls with 56 RBI, 44 steals and 10 homers.
Sophomores Robbie Wladkowski (10 homers) and Danny MacDougall (.411 and a record 19 doubles) were second-team All Region and closer Max Tarlin, who tied the school record with 10 saves, earned a third-team nod.
First baseman Jake Nardone and pitcher Chris Jenkins also earned nods on the ABCA list.
Bryan Haley was named Region Coach of the Year after taking the Gulls to the World Series for the first time, where they'll begin double-elimination bracket play against Baldwin Wallace on Friday.
Essex native Harry Painter, a slugger for Suffolk University, also earned an All Region nod.