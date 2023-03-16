It was a tremendous season on the mats for Beverly High, with the Panthers claiming the Northeastern Conference dual meet title.
Head coach Ben Comeau was voted NEC Coach of the Year at the recent league meeting, and a slew of Panthers earned First Team All-Conference honors: Nathan Barry at 120 pounds, Tristan Gold at 126 pounds and Gino Sicari at 182 pounds.
Gloucester's 220-pound dynamo Jayden Toppan, who recently won the All-State title in his weight class, was voted Northeastern Conference Wrestler of the Year.
The Marblehead/Swampscott squad received the Sportsmanship Award.
Also earned First Team All-Conference honors were Gloucester's JJ Figueroa-Mercado (106 pounds), Aiden Decoste (113 pounds), Joe Allen (132 pounds) and Michael Toppan (195 pounds).
Salem enjoyed another fine season on the mats with 145-pounder Brendan Dalton and heavyweight Alex Rodriguez earning All-Conference distinction. Division 3 powerhouse Joe Baker of Danvers was All-NEC at 160 pounds while the fledgling Peabody/Saugus program saw Will Pinto (170 pounds) and Sam Lorusso (152) named All-NEC.
Marblehead/Swampscott's Mason Hinshaw also drew All-NEC honors at 138 pounds.
Earning second team NEC all-star honors, listed by team, were:
Beverly: Cooper Lang (106 pounds), Bradan McNeil (138 pounds), Iuan Williams (152 pounds), Elias Mayes (160 pounds), Mason Irwin (195 pounds).
Danvers: Logan Jacques (126 pounds), Matt Dowling (132 pounds), Mark Haskins (138 pounds), Zach Doladz (170 pounds), Adam Guzofski (285 pounds).
Marblehead/Swampscott: Liam O'Brien (106 pounds), Nicolai Tarason (152 pounds).
Peabody/Saugus: Jackson Deleidi (106 pounds), Max Lorusso (126 pounds), Justin Bremberg (145 pounds), Freddy Espinal (195 pounds), Reynaldo Lopez (220 pounds).
Salem/Hamilton-Wenham: Kevin Spoon (113 pounds), Marshall Bower (138 pounds), Izayah Quiroz (152 pounds), Yoniel Castillo (170 pounds), Shane Field (182 pounds), Josean Castillo (195 pounds).