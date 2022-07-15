BEVERLY — Tides can turn at the drop of a hat in Little League baseball. Sometimes one big hit or one big inning is all it takes to turn an apparent blowout into a too-close-to-call thriller.
Such was the case in Friday evening's District 15 championship game between Gloucester and Beverly.
Playing under the lights at Harry Ball Field, the Fishermen jumped out to a decisive six-run lead as seemingly everything was going their way. But Beverly battled back with a vengeance, gradually slicing into the deficit to set up a heart-pumping sixth and final inning.
Needing three runs to extend the contest and four to walk it off, Beverly loaded the bases, plated two runs and had the chance to pull off the improbable with just one out remaining. Ten-year-old pitcher Luca Aberle had other plans, however, punching out his final batter of the night to officially put the stamp on a 7-6 Gloucester win.
The victory sends Gloucester to their fourth-ever Sectional appearance, which will begin on Wednesday in Lynn. There, they'll face Peabody West, Andover and Reading for the Section 4 crown and a right to advance to the state's Final Four.
"Oh my gosh did they mount a comeback," said a relieved Gloucester manager, Brian Salah. "That was enough to almost give me a heart attack."
Trailing 7-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Beverly's Finn Williams mashed an RBI single to center to score Liam Brown (walk) and make it 7-2. Jackson Merritt followed suit with an RBI single up the middle that scored Ari Weiss (single) and then Drew Michaud connected for a fly ball to left that was dropped and allowed Williams to cross the plate. Unfortunately, the runner on second base was thrown out at third on the play to effectively end the inning.
"Those things happen; what are you going to do?," said Beverly manager Chris Merritt.
The runner was undoubtedly confused on the play, as he was running on any contact with two outs. When the ball was dropped by the center fielder, he was in between second and third and couldn't muster up enough speed to slide safely into the bag. It was one of those plays that you can't really plan for; still, Beverly had made it a 7-4 game while gaining some momentum moving forward.
Henry Sahovey then went back to work on the mound for the Panthers after relieving starter Cam Barber in the fourth, and he got a quick 1-2-3 inning to give his squad even more life.
"They hit our ace pitcher (Barber) really well, and I think Henry came in again and did a really good job," said Merritt. "He settled things down, they didn't score any runs off him, so another gutsy effort from Henry for sure."
Three fielders choice outs in the bottom of the fifth kept it a 7-4 game. When Beverly got up to bat for one more time in the sixth, they made things very interesting in a hurry.
Nate Pasquarello started things off with a single to center, Logan Fiahlo reached first on an error and Jackson Merritt got on base on a fielder's choice with Pasquarello out at third. Drew Michaud then ripped a two-strike single to left field to load the bases, paving way for Aberle to take the mound as starter Luke Salah reached his pitch limit.
Aberle then walked his first two batters make it a 7-6 game, before fanning his third to effectively end the contest.
"I told him that I could care less if he walked that first batter (Barber); stay on that lower outside of the plate, don't give him anything to hit and if he walks that's not a bad thing there," said coach Salah. "We knew what we had to do, we had a three-run cushion so all we had to do was not let up three runs, and Aberle came through."
Prior to the final frame frenzy, Gloucester scored their first run in the second as Connor Lambert drew a walk to score Pip Emerson (single). Beverly tied it up in the bottom of the inning on an infield single from Deacon Parsons that scored Liam Brown (double).
Then in the third, Emerson smashed a 2-RBI double to right to make it 3-1 and Joey Gauvain followed suit with a two-RBI triple to right. Emerson put the barrel on the ball once again in the fourth, connecting for a 2-RBI double to right to score Luke Salah (infield single) and Jack Higgins (walk) and make it a 7-1 game.
"The top of the order got it done again," said Salah. "They all hit the ball great today and you couldn't ask for any more out of them, that's for sure."
Beverly got strong games from Michaud (2-for-4), Barber (2-for-4 with an RBI) and Williams (two hits, RBI). Their season comes to a close to the same team they faced in the District finals during their nine, 10 and 11-year-old seasons.
As for Gloucester, they couldn't be more thrilled to move on to the Section 4 tournament.
"Huge accomplishment," said Salah. "Last year we beat Beverly to win the District and they didn't have Barber because he played up for the 12-year-olds. It just feels really good to know that we won to get this."
ALL-TIME DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONS
YEAR CHAMPION
2022 Gloucester
2021 Danvers American
2019 Hamilton-Wenham
2018 Danvers National*
2017 Gloucester*
2016 Beverly*
2015 Danvers National
2014 Hamilton-Wenham*
2013 Beverly
2012 Danvers American
2011 Danvers National
2010 Peabody West*
2009 Peabody West$
2008 Peabody West*
2007 Peabody West*
2006 Peabody West^
2005 Danvers American*
2004 Hamilton-Wenham
2003 Peabody Western
2002 Danvers National
2001 Peabody Western*
2000 Danvers National
1999 Danvers National
1998 Danvers American
1997 Peabody American*
1996 Danvers National
1995 Peabody National
1994 Gloucester American
1993 Beverly West
1992 Beverly West
1991 Peabody National
1990 Peabody Western
1989 Danvers American
1988 Peabody National
1987 Beverly East
1986 Beverly East
1985 Beverly East
1984 Beverly East
1983 Peabody National
1982 Peabody National
1981 Gloucester American
1980 Danvers American
1979 Peabody National
1978 Peabody American
1977 Danvers National
1976 Danvers National*
1975 Danvers American*
1974 Peabody Western
1973 Beverly National
1972 Peabody National
1971 Hamilton-Wenham
1970 Peabody National
1969 Danvers American^
1968 Hamilton-Wenham
1967 Peabody Western
1966 Peabody American
1965 Danvers National^
1964 Peabody American
1963 Peabody American^
1962 Sudbury
1961 Stoneham
1960 Stoneham National
1959 Woburn National
1958 Burlington
* Sectional champions
^ State champions
$ New England Regional champions