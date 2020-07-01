Beverly's Cowans earns Hockey East All-Academic honors again

Ace Cowans of Beverly, a senior-to-be for the University of Vermont men's hockey team, was honored as a Hockey East All-Academic choice for the third straight season.
To be eligible for the award, Hockey East players must maintain a grade point average of at least 3.0. Cowans, an Engineering Management major, did so for the third time in his three years at Vermont.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound winger had career highs in goals (7), assists (6) and points (13) while starting all 34 games for the Catamounts this past season.
||||