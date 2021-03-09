Just last month, it was announced that Beverly native Matt Cross would no longer be a member of the University of Miami men's basketball team. Considering his early successes at the collegiate level, the news came as a bit of a surprise to many.
Cross, a highly recruited forward out of Brewster Academy, appeared in 14 games (9 starts) as a freshman for the Hurricanes this winter, averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He shot 44.9 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point land and an excellent 87.5 percent from the free throw line.
"It wasn't anything really specific; it just pretty much ended up not being a good fit," admitted Cross. "I'll keep it at that."
Cross has no ill-will towards his now-former program, and says the experience — although short-lived — undoubtedly helped him grow and adjust to the elevated level of competition that is Division 1 hoops. Now, however, the 6-foot-7 sniper is eager to take his talents elsewhere.
Cross will remain in the Atlantic Coast Conference as he recently committed to the University of Louisville, where he'll begin in the fall.
The Cardinals were the first team to reach out to Cross once he entered the transfer portal, which helped make his decision that much easier.
"Right when I put my name in the portal, on that exact day that I announced I was leaving (Miami), Louisville was the first ones to reach out. And they did so immediately," said Cross.
"They also contacted the people that were a big part of my recruiting process, including my AAU coach Leo Papile, and everyone I talked to just seemed to speak so highly about the program. I feel like they understood my game and what I was looking for. it just seemed like a great fit."
At Louisville, Cross hopes to showcase some of the skills he didn't necessarily get to display during his time at Miami.
He'll still serve as a knockdown shooter and gifted rebounder, but hopes to add more passing to his arsenal as well. Cross always considered passing to be one of his biggest strengths, and that's something he'll be able to do more often as a member of the Cardinals.
"Just talking to them, they really get plays for their guys that can shoot the ball and score," he said, "but I feel like the biggest difference is allowing me to pass, which I always felt was one of my best attributes, if not the best. So to be able to facilitate and get my teammates going more, that helps get my own game going, too."
Cross will joining a Louisville team that graduates just one senior (Malik Williams). They've gone 13-6 thus far in 2021 and boast a bevy of underclassmen talent to build around in 2021-22. As one of the most highly regarded men's hoop programs in the nation, the incoming recruiting class will undoubtedly play a role in their continued success as well.
Cross is hoping the change of scenery will help him work towards his ultimate goal of playing in the NBA — a very realistic ambition considering his versatile skillset. He plans to continue to build on his already impressive defensive capabilities while working more on his on-court communication with his teammates.
"The plan now is just finishing (this semester of) school at Miami. I'm taking classes online at home right now and have to finish those classes before heading to Louisville in the summer," said Cross. "I'm working out with my trainer, Peter Reppas, who I've been with for five years now, every day."
