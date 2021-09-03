Beverly's Daly named golf captain for Bentley University 

Beverly's Ryan Daly, a senior at Bentley University, has been named a co-captain for the Falcons' golf team, said head coach Mickey Herron.
A four-year starter at Beverly High and an All-Northeastern Conference selection as a senior for the Panthers, Daly will share captains duties with fellow Bentley linksman Matt Mackin of Westwood.
“Ryan and Matt are both seasoned seniors,” Herron said in a release. "Both qualified for the State Open and Amateur this summer, and both are proven competitors on varied courses. They each represented Bentley at the NCAA Division 2 regionals this past May in Erie, Penn.”
Over the course of 14 rounds this past spring, Daly recorded a 79.86 stroke average for the Falcons. He was fifth of 21 in a tri-match with Assumption, placed fourth of 14 in a dual with Assumption, and tied for 17th among 35 golfers at the Saint Anselm Spring Invitational.
During his sophomore campaign in 2019, Daly had a 77.3 average and was recognized as a Cleveland/Srixon All-America Scholar.
“I look forward to working with both as they lead us to more success,” said Herron, whose squad opens the fall portion of its season Sept. 12-13 at the Franklin Pierce Fall Invitational at Keene (N.H.) Country Club. His teams have competed in the last 10 NCAA Division 2 East/Atlantic Regional tournaments and tied for fourth last year.
Daly was also an all-star tennis player and captain during his time at Beverly High.
