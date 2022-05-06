BEVERLY — Each spring over the past six decades, a collection of individuals from within The Salem News coverage area are chosen to represent their respective high school as a nominee for our Student-Athlete Award.
From standout football players and aspiring mathematicians to field hockey stars and extraordinary science scholars, these young men and women go above and beyond in both the classroom and on their respective athletic surfaces.
This year’s candidates were no different, and narrowing it down to just one winner was a challenge. By the time our selection committee wrapped up another year of Zoom interviews on Thursday, it was Beverly’s Jamie DuPont who shined brightest.
A three-sport captain and girls ice hockey superstar, DuPont becomes the first Panther to hoist the Salem News Student-Athlete trophy since Hugh Calice did so in 2017.
“It just means everything to me,” DuPont said Thursday evening at her home after receiving the honor alongside her parents, Jon and Kelly, as well as her varsity softball coach, Megan Sudak.
“This is the best one of out of them all; it’s just such an honor,” DuPont added. “All the other student-athletes are so incredible with their resumes and everything else, so to win it is just incredible and awesome.”
DuPont’s successes begin in the classroom and translated beautifully to the field hockey, ice hockey and softball surfaces. She sports an impressive 4.75 GPA and is ranked 12th in her graduating class of 372 students at Beverly High. All the while, she finds the time participate in such extra curricular activities as the Best Buddies program, Key Club, and is an officer of the National Honor Society.
On the ice, DuPont was an unselfish, do-it-all force for the Panthers. She shined as a starting center, finishing her career with 80 points on 42 goals and 38 assists, but also filled in at goalie for a stretch and yielded fantastic results with three wins. DuPont took home this past season’s Salem News Girls Hockey Player of the Year honor and will continue her career at the University of New England starting this fall.
During the softball season, the converted catcher serves as a reliable shortstop and clutch hitter, and in the fall DuPont was an all-star field hockey player for the Orange-and-Black for each of the last three seasons.
DuPont’s ability to balance a difficult course load with athletics and a slew of extracurriculars, and do so in such a positive and determined manner, is truly remarkable.
“I think Jamie truly epitomizes the whole concept of a student and athlete. You can add servant to that too, as to how Jamie has served both her school and her athletic teams so well,” said Dr. Chris Underation, an Associate Professor of Communication Arts at Gordon College who served as one of our four Student-Athlete judges.
“I think Jamie will be an excellent servant of society in which she’s going to study in college, too.”
Another of the Student-Athlete judges, Beverly realtor Betsy Woods, who joined Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and assistant sports editor Matt Williams on the panel, echoed those sentiments.
“Jamie was personable, knowledgeable and extremely well spoken,” said Woods. “She discovered her career aspirations (of studying kinesiology) at a young age and has followed that passion. Plus, she’s one one of the most selfless athletes I’ve ever seen in high school.”
In heading to UNE, DuPont is undoubtedly on her way to bigger and better things. She has her sights set on a career in exercise science and will study that and pre-physical therapy. She’s passionate, dedicated and eager to continue on the path of impacting those around her.
“(UNE) has a great program and the hockey rink is so beautiful; that’s where I’ll have a lot of my classes, so that was a great fit,” said DuPont. “They do a lot of research too, which I think will be awesome to get into. Just the small size with the small classes at the school ... everything kind of fell into place and felt like a perfect situation.”
DuPont thanks all of her teachers, her hockey coach Matt Lampert, field hockey coaches Trish Murphy and Erin Silvestri, athletic director Dan Keefe, and her parents, family and friends for helping her achieve all that she has.
The Salem News Student-Athlete Award trophy will reside at Beverly High for the next year with DuPont’s name engraved on it alongside the long list of all-time winners. She will also receive the Nelson K. Benton Scholarship, named for the longtime Salem News editor and editorial columnist who was a champion of the Award for decades.
“There have been so many great athletes to go through Beverly High and even so many great ones in my class, too, so to be chosen out of everyone in my school and everyone this year is just such a huge honor,” added DuPont. “It really is awesome.”
This year’s other finalists, selected by their school’s principal and athletic director, were as follows: Steven Woods of Bishop Fenwick; Arianna Bezanson of Danvers; Josh Berube of Essex Tech; Jane Maguire of Hamilton-Wenham; Colby Filosa of Ipswich; Amelia Donnellan Valade of Manchester Essex; Ella Kramer of Marblehead; Rich Guarino of Masconomet; Emma Bloom of Peabody; Lexi Garcia of Pingree; Anna Cantone of Salem; Lenin Anutebeh of Salem Academy; Jackson Delaney of St. John’s Prep; and Sophie DiGrande of Swampscott.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.