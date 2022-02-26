The co-MVP's of the Northeastern Hockey League have something unexpected in common: Both played goalie when their teams needed them most this winter.
Winthrop's veteran netminder Summer Tallent had the best season of her career between the pipes while Beverly center Jamie DuPont unexpectedly stepped in at goalie for a three-game stretch in January. The pair were voted co-MVP's of the North Shore's girls high school hockey league when the head coaches met last week.
A five-year varsity player with 78 career points, DuPont had a career high 31 points on 14 goals and 17 assists this regular season while helping the Panthers return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. She went 2-0-1 in her three games in net with one shutout and will be playing center at the University of New England in college.
Tallent backstopped the Vikings to the first unbeaten regular season in program history and led Winthrop to the league title.
Joining DuPont and Tallent as first-team All-Conference selections were Peabody's freshman winger Sarah Powers (16 goals, 33 points) and Jenna DiNapoli (16 goals, 25 points) up front along with Marblehead's Elsa Wood (17 goals, 27 points) and Winthrop's Emma Holmes and Julia Holmes. Shawsheen's Laney Mead was the lone defensemen to earn All-Conference honors.
Winthrop's Butch Martucci took home the Coach of the Year award.
The league's all-stars were as follows, listed by team:
Beverly: Kayleigh Crowell, F; Halle Greenleaf, F; Sadie Papamechail, D.
Gloucester: Ella Costa, D; Brooke McNiff, D.
Marblehead: Hannah Tsouvalas, D; Hadley Wales, F.
Masconomet: Maddie Kenney, F; Sage Smith, F.
Medford: Keena Swanson, F.
Newburyport: Grace Kelleher, F; Izzy Kirby, F; Olivia Wilson, F.
Peabody: Audrey Buckley, G; Chloe Gromko, D; Hannah Gromko, F; Catie Kampersal, F; Catherine Sweeney, D.
Shawsheen: Paige Fuller, F.
Winthrop: Elle English, D; Abby Holmes, D; Mia Martucci, F; Talia Martucci, F; Mia Norris, F.