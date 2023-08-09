Simply getting to experience Europe with her mother, Irene, prior to the start of her senior year of high school was amazing for Emma Fitzgerald.
For the 17-year-old from Beverly to also help her soccer team win the Helsinki Cup and be named the tournament’s MVP was, as they say in Finland, yksinkertaisesti upea — simply magnificent.
Playing for her club team, Northeast Rush Select 2006’s, Fitzgerald was dominant at center back while helping guide her squad to the championship. They didn’t lose a game in Europe while surrendering just two goals.
“As the center back, my job was to see the field and communicate what I saw,” said Fitzgerald, who will begin her third season on the Beverly High varsity later this month. “I had to organize the back line when the ball got back to me, settle it, reset and organize again so we weren’t forcing it.
“Defensive players never get picked as MVPs, so I was very surprised — but also very thankful — to be chosen,” she added. “Maybe because on the field I’m very loud and very present when I go for a tackle or make a pass, and perhaps that was noticed. It was just amazing to win the championship.”
The tournament had a bit of a different format, said Fitzgerald, with games shortened to just one hour and no extra time, so rolling substitutions were used. That also meant that in-game decisions had to be made quickly.
“There were back-to-back-to-back games, so with so little time to actually play we couldn’t afford to be patient,” she said. “Our energy had to be high all the time, so I had to keep my head on a swivel directing traffic.”
The Helsinki Cup, which has taken place since 1976 and has boys and girls teams from over 28 countries, is the third-oldest tournament of its kind in Europe. Fitzgerald and her teammates, with Dan O’Callahan as their head coach, got to play their championship match in the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, the largest of its kind in the country (holding up to 50,000 fans).
“Finland was amazing, every aspect of it,” said Fitzgerald. “We spent the first three days in a sports resort, then the final seven days in Helsinki itself. The people there were incredibly polite and the weather was perfect. And getting to do it with my mom, too ... the entire trip really couldn’t have gone any better.”
Prior to heading off to Finland, Fitzgerald and the Northeast Rush Selects went to the regional championships in Virginia in June, reaching the semifinal round.
Her first showcase with them was in February 2022 at the Philadelphia Penn Fusion Tournament under heads coach Alex McPatterson, then went to the Super Cup in Northern Ireland with the same team but some different players and a new head coach, Brian Gordon. The Northeast Rush Selects went back to the Fusion Cup in Philadelphia this past February and “did amazing”, said Fitzgerald; around 50 percent of that team joined her in Finland last month.
Working this summer as a cart girl at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, Fitzgerald is considering continuing her career in college while studying engineering. She shines in the classroom, too, holding a 4.2 GPA.
She’s also excited to start her senior season on the pitch at Beverly High for new head coach Kristin Simpson, who led the Panthers to great success during her first tenure at BHS from 2004-18.
“I really want us to get out of the first round of the playoffs and have as deep a (postseason) run as we can,” said Fitzgerald, who scored a memorable goal last season against Haverhill with her older sister Grace (now at Stonehill, where she’ll play soccer) assisting. “That and have fun playing with all these girls I’ve played with since I was eight, like Mia Bilottii, Jenna Schweizer, Maddy Young, Carly Jones, Ava Freitas, and Lily McCarthy, said Fitzgerald.
“High school soccer is a different pace than club, so I want to pick up my play and help us become as good as we can be.”
