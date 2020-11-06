Beverly's Freiberg runs solo marathon, raises funds to fight rare cancer

In a pandemic free reality, the renowned New York City Marathon would have taken place last weekend.
Beverly's own Sandy Freiberg had plans to run that race and although it was officially cancelled earlier this year, he wasn't going to let that stop him from finishing the 26.2 mile trek.
Instead, Freiberg decided to go through with the run — his first marathon ever — on his own terms. After months of training, he set course on Sunday, September 13, on a familiar trail from The Garden City all the way out to Gloucester.
Most important was the reason behind Freiberg's running: His brother, Evan, is in his fifth year battling a rare cancer. Freiberg ran for Fred's Team, a cancer research team operated out of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center where Evan is being treated.
"I had never run a marathon before; I'm a bit of a runner and 5Ks are usually my thing, but I've even slowed down with those in recent years," said Freiberg, who turned 50 earlier this year. His brother Evan has always been an inspiration to him, and it's easy to see why after Evan completed a sprint triathlon on a temporary prosthetic just seven months after his amputation.
"But I've always wanted to run a marathon, and with my brother fighting a rare and very aggressive cancer, this was the year to do it. I wanted to run it for Evan, with all the money I raised going directly towards rare cancer research."
Freiberg, who grew up on Long Island but has lived on the North Shore for the better part of the past decade, says training and completing a marathon was everything he expected it to be: challenging and tiring, yet exciting and fulfilling.
He began training in late February/early March of this year, starting off with five, seven and nine mile runs before extending the distance as his race date drew closer. Folks at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center were there to help guide him along the way.
"I'm a short distance runner. I've never ran more than 10 miles in my life (prior to the marathon) and only did that once," said Freiberg, a middle school math teacher in Andover. "Once I got through the nine mile runs I was like, 'OK, I'm not collapsing', and I started getting a rhythm and feeling more comfortable."
The distances gradually increased until Freiberg was ready to attack the longest journey of his life. He admits he dealt with cramps and fatigue at around mile 14 or 15 of the trek, but was able to power through behind the outpouring support of his peers and family members. In reality, running for his brother was all the motivation he truly needed.
"My mindset was that realistically my brother runs a marathon every single day with what he's going through," said Freiberg. "Cancer doesn't stop for anyone or anything, including COVID, and I just kept telling myself if he can go battle this every day then there's no reason I can't run a marathon."
Throughout his extra long jog Freiberg was regularly greeted by friends and supporters along the way. Whether those people were on foot, on a bicycle, or driving their car, the encouragements along the way were a huge boost for Freiberg.
So far, Freiberg's efforts have raised over $8,000 (and counting) towards rare cancer research. His hope is that one day soon as his brother continues to battle the illness, that money raised, among other things, will lead to a breakthrough in treatment. Freiberg also says that with so much attention being put on COVID-19 and the recent presidential election — both for good reason — cancer has sometimes been overlooked. He wanted to make sure that doesn't remain the case.
"This was for my family and everyone else going through the same thing," said Freiberg. "We feel kind of helpless, and I know nobody is that far from cancer but when it hits so hard in your family it really opens your eyes. I just told myself, 'I'm going to train, I'm going to run, and I'm going to raise awareness and help him.'"
Admittedly, Freiberg has never been a super athlete or even a long distance runner by any stretch. But with the help of his music, family, friends, supporters and of course, his brother, Freiberg powered through.
