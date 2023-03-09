At this point in his career, there's not many things Beverly's Ryder Frost can't do on a basketball court. The same could certainly be said for fellow junior Logan Lomasney of the Peabody High girls program.
In leading the Panthers to another Northeastern Conference title and a trip to the Division 1 Sweet 16, Frost posted nightly averages of 23 points, 14.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He dropped 30 points and snared 17 boards in an opening round playoff win over Bishop Feehan, and had 15 and 10 in Tuesday's season-ending setback to powerful Worcester North.
Despite being double-teamed and trapped on a nightly basis, the 6-foot-5 swingman rose to the occasion and seemed to always come up big when his team needed it. For his on-court accomplishments, Frost was recently named the NEC Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Lomasney, who helped guide her Tanners to another Northeastern Conference title this winter, also repeated as league MVP on the girls' side. The 11th grade star dominated the regular season with per game averages of 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
She guided the Tanners to a 17-5 overall record and shined in a Division 1 playoff win over Waltham in the opening round.
Here's a look at the rest of the honorees across the league.
BOYS
Joining Frost on the All-Conference team was sharpshooting Beverly guard Dylan Crowley. The senior averaged nearly 20 points per game and set a Beverly boys program record with 44 points in the win over Feehan. Panthers senior Max Hemsey and junior Noe Diaz were deservedly named NEC Dunn Division all-stars to wrap up Beverly's individual honors.
Other locals to make the All-Conference team included Masconomet senior Matt Richardson (22.9 ppg., 9.1 rpg), Marblehead senior Tyrone Countrymon (13.7 ppg., 7.0 apg.), Salem sophomore Brayson Green (21.1 ppg., 6.6 rpg., 2.5 apg.) and Peabody junior A.J. Forte (21.4 ppg., 3.4 apg.).
Richardson finished the regular season as the second-highest scorer in the area; Countrymon has led his team to a pair of tournament victories and subsequent berth in Friday's Division 2 Elite 8 matchup at Mansfield; Green enjoyed a breakout campaign while helping the Witches to a 15-win season; and Forte proved himself as one of the best shooters, scorers and on-ball defenders in the region while leading the Tanners to their first playoff win since 2004.
Rounding out the All-Conference squad was Gloucester's Nate Montagnino, who averaged over 21 points and led the Fishermen to a pair of Div. 3 tournament victories.
Peabody's Thad Broughton took home Coach of the Year honors, guiding the Tanners to their winningest season in over a decade.
The complete all-star teams for each division went as follows:
DUNN DIVISION
Max Hemsey, Beverly; Noe Diaz, Beverly; Brendan Bazazi, Masconomet; Shea Lynch, Peabody; Raphel Laurent, Peabody; Nick Lemmond, Marblehead; Isaiah Makor, Marblehead; Jack Doyle, Salem; Chris Qirjazi, Salem.
LYNCH DIVISION
Aris Xerras, Danvers; Liam Wales, Swampscott; Connor Chiarello, Swampscott; Zach Bousz, Winthrop; Adam Borowick, Gloucester; Brady Sullivan, Gloucester; Ben Tapia-Gately, Saugus; Max Anajjar, Saugus; Josh Owawe, Saugus.
GIRLS
Joining Lomasney as an All-Conference choice was fellow Tanner Taylor Bettencourt (9.8 ppg., 5.4 apg., 20 made 3-pointers. Masconomet's Kaleigh Monagle (13.2 ppg., 42 made 3-pointers) and Taylor Bovardi (10.2 ppg., 3.8 apg., 14 made 3-pointers) also made that top-tier list. Other All-Conference selections included Winthrop's Maddie Stiglets and Saugus' Peyton DiBiaso and Ashlee Escobar. Gloucester's Tom McDonald earned Coach of the Year honors.
The complete NEC girls hoop all-star teams were as follows:
DUNN DIVISION
Samantha Dormer, Marblehead; Tessa Andriano, Marblehead; Abby Ruggeri, Beverly; Abby Bettencourt, Peabody; Lauryn Mendonca, Peabody; Isabel Bettencourt, Peabody; Mia Theberge, Masconomet; Angie Lalikos, Masconomet; Amayah McConney, Salem.
LYNCH DIVISION
Ellie Anderson, Danvers; Sam Ward, Swampscott; Jesse Ford, Swampscott; Grace Fleuriel, Winthrop; Reese Brodin, Winthrop; Kaylee Farrell, Winthrop; Lexi Carollo, Gloucester; Taiya Mano, Gloucester; Ashleigh Moore, Saugus; Jessica Bremberg, Saugus; Ana Silva, Saugus.