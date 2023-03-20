There will be a new Northeastern Conference boys basketball Player of the Year next season.
Beverly's Ryder Frost, who took home the aforementioned honor in each of the last two years, announced on Twitter Monday that he will be transferring to Phillips Exeter Academy in the fall.
Frost will reclassify as a junior, giving him two more years at the high school level to fine tune his skills.
In his three seasons with the Panthers, the 6-foot-6 forward became one of the North Shore's premier talents. He averaged 23 points, 14.4 rebounds and six assists this past winter, helping Beverly reach the Division 1 Sweet 16 for the second straight season.
"Ryder meant a ton to the Beverly program," said Beverly High head coach Matt Karakoudas. "He was a huge reason for the program's continued success the last three years that he was here, and helped continue to lay the foundation for the culture that we are trying to build in this program."
Unquestionably a player with Division 1 college potential, Frost will join an Exeter team that's qualified for the NEPSAC Class A tournament in each of the last 10 years. The Big Red have captured four titles in the past seven seasons, including two championships in the past three years.
While Frost certainly put himself on the map at Beverly, competing at the prep school level will allow him to put his skills on display in numerous showcases and compete against some of the top players in New England on a nightly basis.
"Unfortunately for a lot of MIAA schools nowadays they lose kids to prep schools earlier than they used to. But I understand his decision, and he will continue to have a lot of success because not only is he a great player, but he's a great student and a great person," added Karakoudas.
"Ryder went about this the right way and was completely upfront with the whole decision to leave," added Karakoudas, "which was not an easy one for he and his family to make."