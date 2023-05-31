Endicott College is already headed to the Division 3 College World Series — and next year they'll be adding the best player in the Northeastern Conference.
Beverly senior lefthanded pitcher Noah Guanci was voted league MVP by the NEC's coaches on Tuesday night and will be taking his talents to the beach near Endicott's Beverly campus next season.
This year, Guanci baffled the hitters of the North Shore by going 8-0 with a 0.80 earned run average and an area-best 79 strikeouts. He carried three no-hitters into the fifth inning in the second half of the year with five complete games and five double-digit strikeout efforts while leading Beverly to back-to-back conference titles for the first time in school history.
Guanci was joined on the NEC All-Conference team by senior Logan Petrosino, who hit .314 and led the Panthers in runs (18) and RBI (14).
Salem High posted its best regular season win total since 1990 with 16 and won its first NEC title since 2008 when it finished first in the Lynch, earning Matt Lessard league Coach of the Year honors. Jack Doyle (.470, 22 RBI) was named first-team All-Conference for his efforts, as was fellow Witch Rocco Ryan (.387, 21 runs plus four pitching wins with a 2.49 ERA).
Dunn division co-champion Masconomet, which earned its first title in three seasons as a member of the league, had two All-Conference selections: senior first baseman Braeden O'Connell (.508, 33 RBI) and senior pitcher Jacob Shirley (7 wins, 46 strikeouts).
Marblehead saw two senior stalwarts earn NEC All-Conference distinction: Shane Keough, who hit .518 with a North Shore best three home runs, and Ian Maude, who went 7-3 with a 3.76 ERA and was among the region's most durable pitchers.
Danvers senior center fielder Steve Reardon earned All-Conference after missing his junior year with an injury and having a major comeback campaign. Reardon hit .419 with 17 runs scored and 10 RBI for the Falcons.
Peabody junior Cam Connolly was All-Conference after winning three games for the Tanners and also being among the area leaders in strikeouts all season. Gloucester ace Zach Morris and Winthrop's Colin Kinsella rounded out the first-team NEC honorees.
Earning second team Northeastern Conference all-stars nods were, listed by team:
Beverly: Devin Koloski (OF), Noah Staffier (C), Ian Visnick (3B).
Danvers: Mike Moroney (P); Tyler O'Neill (SS).
Gloucester: Giacomo Martell (P).
Marblehead: Bodie Bartram (2B), Riley Schmitt (SS).
Masconomet: Paul Donnelly (P), Gabe Fales (SS/P), Logan Keune (OF).
Peabody: Noah Crocker (3B), Jariel Tolentino (SS).
Salem: Riley Fenerty (P), Julian Ortiz (2B), Jon Wasserman (C).
Saugus: Cam Soroko (P).
Swampscott: Jason Bouffard (1B), Nick Berube (SS/P).
Winthrop: Peter Silverman (SS), Zach Bogusz (P).