PEABODY — This Northeastern Conference football game was threatening to become a blowout when, instead, a track meet broke out.
Good thing visiting Beverly High had plenty of sprinters on its sidelines.
Behind three touchdowns each from seniors Andre Sullivan and Jordan Irvine, the Panthers outraced Peabody High, 55-35, Friday night on the turf at Coley Lee Field.
It was the highest scoring game in the 130-plus year history of football at Beverly, the second most points in a single Peabody game, and the 55-point outburst by the Panthers (2-1) is believed to be the most points the Tanners (1-2) have ever allowed on Coley Lee Field.
The teams combined for 35 points in fourth quarter alone, but it was Irvine's defensive score that essentially put it in the win column for the Panthers with 10:22 to play. The Tanners were driving towards paydirt when Irvine stripped the ball from the running back and raced up the sideline for six points to make it a 41-21 game.
"I was really proud I read that play right. I was holding him up and I knew Jordy was coming up behind me to go for the ball. That's how we practice it," said Beverly senior linebacker Jeremiah DeJesus, who had a tremendous game against the Tanners' all-out spread attack.
"You really have to be patient and read the plays against that offense, and I enjoy doing that. You have to make sure you're in the perfect spot."
Down by 20 points for the second time on the evening, Peabody and junior quarterback Shea Lynch tried to rally. He threw his second TD pass to Eli Batista from 20 yards out and found Jovante Dailey from 44 yards away in the fourth quarter, but in between Beverly piled on with more rushing scores of its own.
Sullivan's 63-yard exclamation point with under 30 seconds to play was the capper and put him at 209 yards for the night. Manny Hernandez had a 21-yard TD in the fourth, and Irvine finished an even 100 yards on 13 carries.
All night, Beverly ballcarriers evaded a defensive lineman and ran through would-be tacklers at the second level.
"Neither Andre or Jordan missed one lift all summer. Those guys are strong and they say to the line, 'Just give us a crease'," Beverly head coach Jeff Hutton said. "The focus this week was hitting holes and holding blocks."
Peabody tried six different players at middle linebacker without finding much of a solution. For the most part, the Tanners were in position and got out done physically at the point of attack.
"We were looking for anyone who can make a play. You score 35 points, you should win. We have to fix this defense," said Tanner head coach Mark Bettencourt, who was disappointed to see his team lose three fumbles that all led to Beverly points.
"We put ourselves in position to take the lead and didn't take care of the ball. The one that went back for a touchdown was the dagger."
Beverly scored 26 unanswered points in the first half to take a 26-7 lead after Peabody's Colin Ridley returned the opening kick 96 yards to the house. The Tanners came alive to get within five by halftime, 26-21, and had the ball with the chance to take the lead in the third quarter.
The Panther defense, which got outstanding edge tackling from defensive backs Sullivan, Luis Lopez and Zack Sparkman, got the stop.
"You can't cover everything, so you try to make a team be patient and take five yards at a time," Hutton said. "We pride ourselves with coming up and making those tackles so short passes don't turn into big gains."
It was TD's by Sullivan (53 yards) and Irvine (38) that helped Beverly build that 26-7 lead. Lynch (209 yards, 3 TDs) found Batista from 20 yards away at the end of the second. A fumble forced by Giovanni Guglielmo led to a 6-yard scamper by Lynch that made it 26-21 at the break.
Beverly got tackles for loss by Gabe Copeland and DeJesus, plus a key fumble recovery by Alson Pashaj after a bad snap on offense.
"We were hungry for a win after losing last week," said DeJesus. "We had to come out firing on all cylinders."
Mike Perez and Guglielmo each had two tackles for loss for the Tanners and senior Jordan Tompkins ran for 49 yards. Dailey had a career best 62 receiving yards with Batista netting 59 on five grabs and Danny Barrett snagging four for 33.
"We gave up 55 points," Bettencourt said, "and we've got Marblehead coming in here next week. We need to find some answers, fast."
Beverly 55, Peabody 35
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Beverly (2-1);6;20;8;21;55
Peabody (1-2);7;14;0;14;35
Scoring summary
P - Colin Ridley 96 kick return (Dom Scalese kick)
B - Andre Sullivan 3 run (kick failed)
B - Sullivan 53 run (kick blocked)
B - Jordan Irvine 38 run (Irvine rush)
B - Irvine 2 run (rush failed)
P - Eli Batista 20 pass from Shea Lynch (Scalese kick)
P - Lynch 6 run (Scalese kick)
B - Gabe Copeland 9 run (Sullivan rush)
B - Irvine 76 fumble return (Drew Fowler kick)
P - Batista 20 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
B - Manny Hernandez 21 run (Fowler kick)
P - Jovante Dailey 44 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
B - Sullivan 63 run (Fowler kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Andre Sullivan 13-209, Jordan Irvine 13-100, Manny Hernandez 8-59, Gabe Copeland 7-30, Marcelo Pinto 3-5, Grant Eastin 1-1, Pierce Heim 3-(-9); Peabody — Jordan Tompkins 9-49, Shea Lynch 3-27, Alex Silva 1-14, Derek Patterulli 1-5, Daviel Canela 4-3.
PASSING: Beverly — Heim 3-6-78-0-0; Peabody — Lynch 20-37-209-3-0.
Receiving: Beverly — Devon Smalls 1-49, Sullivan 2-29; Peabody — Jovante Dailey 4-62, Eli Batista 5-59, Danny Barrett 4-33, Colin Rideley 2-29, Canela 3-14, Tompkins 1-10, Dylan Preira 1-3.