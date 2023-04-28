The opportunity to do a one-year graduate program in England was enticing to Tyler Hughey. It was a much more financially prudent choice than he would have in his home country, and being able to travel all over Europe during his free time was a huge plus.
There was also the ability to keep playing competitive lacrosse.
The 23-year-old Hughey, a Beverly native, has had the time of his life studying, traveling and yes, playing university lax across the pond. He played a critical role in helping Nottingham Trent University win the BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) Big Wednesday national championship, earning title game MVP honors in his team’s 8-5 victory over city rival Nottingham last month.
“I’ve loved my time here,” said Hughey, who will finish his international studies in July. “The one-year program has been great, honestly. and the lacrosse is a lot more competitive than I thought it’d be, even though we don’t play or practice as much as I was used to. Winning the national championship made a good thing that much better.”
Hughey went to Shore Country Day School in Beverly before going on to play both high school hockey and lacrosse at the Middlesex School in Concord. He matriculated to Babson College to study finance and economics (graduating in 2022) and played four years of lacrosse for the Beavers. Although injured for most of his junior season, he was part of a squad that won all of its games and captured its first NEWMAC crown since 1979.
Figuring he might do his graduate studies in Boston, Hughey instead was offered the chance to study in England by Sam Patterson, who visited several East Coast colleges to present this unique grad school/lacrosse chance.
“That sounded great to me,” said Hughey, the son of mom Sydney Shriver and dad Russell Hughey. His younger brother Garrett is a junior at Bentley University. “I went over and figured whatever happens, happens.”
He quickly discovered that while not huge in the United Kingdom, lacrosse there had more than its share of talented players. Some of his teammates at Nottingham Trent (a suburb of London) had played for either Team England or Team Ireland; plus, there were many American players.
With no shot clock the games weren’t as fast paced, and the team only practiced Mondays and Tuesdays before playing games on Wednesdays and having the other four days off. But these were all changes Hughey got used to quickly.
Playing in the eight-team BUCS League, it was ironic that Nottingham Trent met, and upset, host Nottingham in the title game, said Hughey. His team’s goaltender was unable to play in the championship tilt, so another player who had never played a full game between the pipes stepped in and got the job done. Hughey helped lead the way offensively with three goals (including two in man-up situations) plus a pair of assists.
“It was a really cool way to end the season,” said Hughey, who played a lot of attack for pink-shirted Nottingham Trent after primarily serving as a midfielder at Babson. “I definitely was able to score a lot of goals, which was nice. Just to be able to play again and do so against guys who were better than I thought they’d be coming in was terrific.”
Caught up on his studies and with his weekends free, Hughey and some of his new American buddies would travel all over the continent: Austria, Prague, Scotland, Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Paris, Amsterdam.
His schoolwork, however, “was my main focus, without question”. Taking an international business course, Hughey said almost everyone in the class is from a different country. He’s the only American, and there aren’t that many UK students; rather, they hail from Nigeria, Vietnam, Taiwan and more. The group work, he noted, has been a great experience getting to know folks from all over the world and will certainly benefit all the students as they go out into the business world.
“I could see myself working in London. But first I’ll come back to Boston and try to get a job,” Hughey, who worked in consulting last summer before coming to England, noted.
“It’s been a tremendous year here,” he added, “everything I could have asked for.”
