Beverly's Kampersal named CHA Women's Hockey Coach of the Year at Penn State

Jeff Kampersal of Beverly, the head coach of the Penn State women's hockey team, has been named the College Hockey America (CHA) Coach of the Year.
The 51-year-old St. John's Prep and Princeton alumnus guided the Nittany Lions to a 16-2-2 regular season mark, running away with the CHA title. It was the first such crown in school history.
Penn State was also ranked No. 7 in the country for women's hockey.
One of the winningest women's college hockey coaches of all time, Kampersal now has 379 career victories in his 25-year career, including his first 21 as the head coach of the Princeton women's squad.
The Nittany Lions were upset in the CHA semifinals Friday with a 3-2 loss to Syracuse. Now, they hope to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA women's hockey tournament.
