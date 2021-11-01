The Northeastern Conference recently released its annual golf awards, and Beverly's Aidan LeBlanc led the list.
LeBlanc, a senior who previously played for St. John's Prep before transferring back home this fall, took home the conference's Player of the Year honors. The talented linksman fired a 75 to win the NEC Open at Kernwood Country Club last week and was dominant all season from the top slot for the unbeaten Panthers.
Beverly's head coach, Craig Wiley, earned Coach of the Year honors to boot.
Joining LeBlanc on the All-Conference squad were Panther teammate Cam Cook as well as Swampscott's Lou Spellios, Marblehead's Matt Weed, Danvers' Bobby Fish, Masconomet's Chris O'Grady, Salem's Brady Tremblay, Gloucester's Jack Costanzo and Winthrop's Connor Murphy.
In addition, numerous other local players were named to the all-star squad. That included Beverly's Jack Ryan, Ian Paddock and Will Ryan; Masco's Tyler Feldberg and Jack Mertz; Swampscott's Jason Bouffard and Will Roddy; Danvers' John Curran; Marblehead's Christopher Locke and Jacob Hershfield; Salem's Jon Wasserman and Jack Doyle; and Peabody's Ryan Brunet.
Peabody High also took home the Team Sportsmanship Award.