Baseball playing youngsters in the Boston area never expect to pick up their cell phones and see ‘New York Yankees’ on the caller ID screen.
That’s exactly what happened to Beverly’s Bradley McCafferty this summer — and the call wasn’t a prank from a Red Sox fan or a ticket-selling scheme.
No, the Yankees were calling because McCafferty is one of the top catchers in the country in the high school Class of 2026. New York handles the Northeast team for the prestigious Area Code Games, and after acing a tryout in New York earlier in July, they were inviting him to take part.
“I was ecstatic and could not wait to put on that Yankees uniform,” said McCafferty, a rising sophomore at Austin Prep. “I felt really proud and grateful to have the opportunity to play with the best.”
Held at the University of San Diego, the Area Code Underclass games feature 175 of the best players from around the country in the high school Classes of 2025 and ‘26. There were seven teams representing the various regions of the United States (Athletics, Brewers, Nationals, Rangers, Reds, White Sox and Yankees). They played a round-robin style against one another in front of scouts from all 30 Major League teams, plus a healthy contingent of college baseball coaches.
A total of 21 former Area Code players were selected in the first round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft. A smattering of North Shore players have been selected over the years (most recently Shane Smith of Danvers, now pitching in High-A for the Brewers organization), so earning an Area Code nod puts McCafferty is exclusive company.
“Bradley’s as toolsy a catcher as you’re going to find, anywhere,” said Steve Lomasney, the former Red Sox draft pick who coaches McCafferty’s travel team at his Show Baseball Academy. “He’s super talented ... and from a work ethic and teammate perspective, he’s one of the best I’ve ever had.’
During the games, McCafferty impressed with his ability to receive pitching and control the run game. He was clocked at 84 miles per hour throwing down to second base at a recent showcase and loves being in the middle of the action behind the dish.
“Being part of every pitch and fully engaged every play is great,” said McCafferty. “I love to get extra strikes for my pitchers and also pride myself in that pitchers feel comfortable and confident with me behind the plate for them.”
Naturally, Area Codes featured some of the best young pitchers from all over America. McCafferty had the unique perspective of seeing them from both sides of the game, receiving their offerings into his catcher’s mitt and also having to face them up at bat.
“It’s hard to say which was more difficult,” he said. “I feel that I performed well in both aspects, but hitting was just a little more difficult given some of the extra movement and 90-plus pitching.”
At 6-foot-1, McCafferty has a powerful swing. He can barrel up balls with authority and big-time velocity. He had a hit and an RBI in the first game of four games in San Diego and likes to adjust his approach at the plate to various counts and situations while maintaining a gap-to-gap mentality that can produce extra bases.
“I work the count as much as I can but if I get a pitch I like, I’m gonna swing for solid contact,” McCafferty said. “In a 2 strike count, my goal is to put the ball in play anyway that I can.”
The Yankee squad went 3-0-1 in its three games and brought that dirt dog, Northeast baseball mentality out to the West Coast. Meeting some of his peers from other Northeast states was a treat for McCafferty, who was impressed with the way the group bonded quickly.
“We had a shared goal of representing the Northeast almost instantly,” McCafferty said. “We wanted to prove we could compete against other regions and the talent level was incredible and it was amazing to share the dugout with many MLB scouts.
“The coaches really connected with the players and I am incredibly thankful for their guidance. Our first game against the Nationals was full of excitement and ended with a walk off. Everyone did their job, the team executed and we jumped the dugout fence to rush the field in celebration.”
McCafferty is grateful for everything he’s learned from Austin Prep coach Jon Pollard as well as Lomasney and his staff at The Show. There’s no shortage of finer points of catching he can learn from one of to ever come out of the North Shore at the position.
“He’s really accelerated my game,” McCafferty said. “From the basics to more sophisticated skills like sharpening my transfers and strategies when runners are on base, he helps me develop my catching skills to compete at the highest level of baseball in the country.”
On top on his baseball acumen, McCafferty is an excellent student and has already committed to play college baseball at Duke University. He says he approaches school work in a similar fashion to spots: Put in time and effort to be prepared and work hard. Though he’s not sure what he’ll study at Duke, two of his favorite subjects at Austin are math and history.
“Bradley’s the full package,” said Lomasney. “A school like Duke isn’t having you commit unless you’re incredible academically. I tell my guys all the time, if you want to be an elite D1 athlete then be an elite student. He’s both, for sure.”