When it comes to both academic and athletic exploits, Beverly’s Amy McCaffrey checks all the boxes.
A truly dedicated student-athlete, McCaffrey took home the AP Scholar Award, was a member of the National Honor Society, graduated in the top 10 percent of her Beverly High School senior class of 2020, and served as captain of the Panthers’ golf team while earning NEC all-star status in each of her final two seasons.
Soon thereafter McCaffrey fulfilled her dream of playing collegiate golf, joining the women’s team at Adelphi University. Now a junior, she continues to pile up admirable accolades on and off the links.
Most recently, McCaffrey received the prestigious Ely Callaway Scholarship, founded in honor of the late Mr. Callaway of the renowned Callaway Golf. The award was given per recommendation of one of the greatest female golfers in the history of the game, Annika Sorenstam.
“I was very thankful for it. It’s very rewarding because Annika has always been someone I’ve looked up to throughout my entire golf career,” said McCaffrey. “So it’s extremely rewarding to receive the recognition — and obviously it helps me financially too, which is amazing.”
Funded by proceeds of the (Francis) Ouimet Fund’s 2010 Annual Banquet, the Callaway Scholarship is given to an individual who presents exemplary core values and has performed some variety of service in the golf community.
Beginning at age 12, McCaffrey picked up the game of golf by playing with her father and grandfather at Beverly Golf & Tennis. She was later employed by the club, and her passion and love for the game rings true to this day.
“The scholarship is based on who they believe aligns most to the values of that person,” explained McCaffrey. “I obviously played golf in high school, have continued in college, a similar history to Annika. I’m just very thankful to my parents and my former and current coaches and teammates, and (Beverly Golf & Tennis pro) David Dionne for everything they’ve done to help me.”
McCaffrey, who now regularly posts scores in the mid-to-low 80s, has been on the Northeast-10 Academic Honor Roll in each of the past four seasons. She also took home the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award for 2021-22.
“I have five seasons (of college golf) under my belt now and we did really well this past season,” said McCaffrey. “We came in second place at the Northeast-10 championship which was the best performance the program has ever had so that was a great accomplishment.”
In the classroom, McCaffrey is a member of the Honors College while majoring in molecular neuroscience with a minor in psychology.
McCaffrey says she has already sent a thank you letter to Sorenstam and hopes to meet her at some point in the near future.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.