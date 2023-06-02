Meredith Pasquarosa came into spring track a bit angry and frustrated after a disappointing indoor track season marred by injuries.
Determined to fare much better better during the outdoor season, Pasquarosa has done that and so much more by turning in a record breaking campaign for Beverly High.
Following a school record setting time of 25.04 seconds to finish first in the 200 meter sprint and win a state championship at last weekend’s Division 2 state meet, Pasquarosa is far from done. The senior standout is currently taking part in the state’s Meet of Champions at Fitchburg State, running the 200 Thursday while preparing to compete in both the 100 and 110 hurdles on Saturday.
The Northeastern Conference’s 200 and high hurdles titlist will take part in the New England Championships next Saturday in Bangor, Maine, followed by the Adidas Nationals in North Carolina before heading off to St. Anselm to continue her track and field career collegiately. Pasquarosa is scheduled to take part in the 200 Elite and 100 meter Elite hurdles at Nationals; she also qualified in the 100, but declined since that race is so close to the start of the hurdles.
“I’m happy with what I’ve been able to do this spring, but I’m never satisfied,” said Pasquarosa. “I’m always setting goals for the future.
“I was really motivated to have a good outdoor season because I felt frustrated about the hard time I had (indoors) with illness and injuries,” she added. “I had a feeling coming into this season that I was capable of something special.”
Pasquarosa has set records in all three of her spring disciplines, not only setting a new mark in the 200 last weekend but also having run 11.9 in the 100 via hand-held time, as well as a 14.95-second finish in the 100 hurdles.
“She absolutely has been having the best spring season for a Beverly track athlete,” Panthers head coach Taylor Jean-Gilles said of her team’s highest point-getter. “Meredith has had a chip on her shoulder because she wasn’t satisfied with what she did indoors, and that chip has served as motivation for everything she’s accomplished.”
Hard to believe, but Pasquarosa — who also set a record for the 55 indoor hurdles (7.42) and 60 meter hurdles (9.25) at New Balance Nationals in Boston — never considered running track as a high school freshman.
“I tried out for the volleyball team and was cut,” she admitted. “The coach said to try out for indoor track, and I did. My older brother Anthony (who now runs at St. Anselm) was on the boys team; I think we started about the same time, and we’re both sprinters doing the same events. I liked being on a team with him; we’re both very competitive.
“I would have never thought about track if I had made the volleyball team. I guess everything works out for a reason.”
When Jean-Gilles took over last spring for legendary BHS track coach Dave Jellerson, he asked Pasquarosa to put her trust in him. Case in point: she hadn’t run the 200 before Jean-Gilles said it was his favorite event and that she should try it. She finished in 26.8 seconds the first time she tried it and has continually gotten better at it ever since.
“She listed to everything I told her,” he marveled. “Meredith was willing to put in the work and has stayed focused. I can’t say enough about her leadership qualities; everybody on the team looks up to her.
“She’s very humble about what she’s done, but also focused at all times,” he continued. “I’m so proud of her and look forward to what she’ll do the rest of the way.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN