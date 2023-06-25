LYNN — For the second year in a row the Agganis All-Star softball game ended in a tie, 5-5. This 25th annual showcase Sunday afternoon also marked another great comeback by the North squad, which trailed by three runs after five and a half innings to earn the draw.
North, wearing blue shirts and coached by Bishop Fenwick’s Brian Seabury, chipped away and scored a pair of runs in the home half of the sixth when Gloucester’s Ashlee Aiello reached on an error and Wakefield’s Paige Butland beat out a bunt. Both runners scored after South committed another error, and the deficit was only one run, 5-4.
“That was my first time coaching this game, and we had to get three runs in the late innings to tie,” said Seabury. “As the game went on it got more interesting and more competitive as both teams wanted to win. It was nice having two players from my team (Mia Mercurio and Lilli Bonacorsi). The girls were running on their own and took advantage of a couple of errors to get the job done.”
It didn’t take long for North to tie it up when Mercurio walked to lead off the bottom of the frame, and came all the way around to score when she was off an running on a strikeout and the throw went into centerfield. Kristi McShane got the next two outs secure the tie for the South, which never trailed although the game had been tied at 2-2 after four innings.
Beverly’s Mya Perron was the MVP for the North, and Anna Fringuelli of St. Mary’s got the nod for the South. Fringuelli started and pitched the first three innings, allowing only one run. She also had three hits and drove in a run.
Perron played shortstop and catcher, hit a towering solo home run to knot it up at 2-2 with two outs, and had a sacrifice fly to move a runner to third base in the second inning. It was a big day for the family as her mother was the home plate umpire.
“It feels really good to be chosen for this award,” said Perron, who will play at UMass Boston next year. “I knew as soon as the ball left the bat it was going a long way. There were so many talented players on both teams out there I’m proud to be with all of them. I’m a utility player so I don’t mind helping the team at different positions as long as one of them isn’t pitching.”
Seabury said Perron was clutch anywhere she played, and it was fun to be her coach.
“She’s just terrific,” he said. “It didn’t matter where we put her she made plays. I knew the Lynn Classical girl was really good (Mckayla Poisson), and saw so much talent on both teams. It was nice to see so many different players.”
After the game Seabury and the Fenwick girls hurried to get ready for their banquet later in the afternoon. Mckayla Poisson from Lynn Classical pitched a strong top of the seventh aided by Aiello, who caught a liner to second base, and an infield single by Peabody’s Penny Spack, who had two hits and walked.
Nikki Erricola from Beverly was also on the North and made a couple of nice catches in the infield. Fenwick’s Mercurio and Bonacorsi each had a hit. Peabody’s Isabel Bettencourt was terrific behind the plate and also played a little third and second base. Spack made a big running grab in left field, and third baseman Lauren Malcolm had two hits. Bettencourt sparked the South rally in the sixth inning with an RBI single.
“It was a lot of fun playing with others from the North Shore and getting to know them better,” said Bettencourt, who will continue her career at Bates College next year. “I’ve played some third base and just went out there to help the team any way I could. It was exciting to play and it was a good game with two pretty evenly matched teams.”
Spack, who along with Bettencourt, received an Agganis scholarship, agreed it was a nice way to end the season. She will play club hockey next year at URI and see if there’s a club softball team.
“We had such a great season this is good closure,” she said. “I’ve been playing with the same girls since I was 11 or 12, and have developed a special relationship with them. We were lucky to have a really good group of girls that all got along. This game was a nice way to end it and get ready for the next step.”
