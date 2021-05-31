Long-time high school and college lacrosse official Dave Pinciaro of Beverly will serve as a referee for today's NCAA Division 1 men's lacrosse championship game.
Pinciaro will be in his familiar black-and-white stripes when defending national champion and fourth ranked Virginia (13-4) takes on unbeaten third seeded Maryland (15-0) at Rentschler Field in East Hartford beginning at 1 p.m. The game will be shown live on ESPN2.
Having officiated for the last 24 years, Pinciaro has also served as an NCAA Division 1 championship game official in 2011, as well as a 2012 Division 1 semifinal. His resume also includes refereeing the 2008 NCAA Division 2 final, the 2014 Division 3 final, the 2016 Major League Lacrosse (MLL) championship, the 2006 FIL World Championships, and the Massachusetts high school state championship games on 10 different occasions. He is also a high school football referee.
