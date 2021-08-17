The North Shore was well represented for Tuesday's opening round of the 40th Massachusetts Amateur Public Links Championship, and a local from Beverly Golf & Tennis stood atop them all.
Christopher Piumelli, who calls the aforementioned Garden City club home, fired a 2-under par 70 at host Westover Golf Course, earning a tie in sixth place heading into Wednesday's final round. Piumelli managed four birdies and just two bogeys on the day while finishing as one of ten competitors to go under par.
Piumelli and the rest of the field will be chasing George Wright Golf Course's James Imai, who tied a course record on Tuesday with a 7-under par 65. Imai dropped in an impressive five birdies, an eagle and 12 pars on the day.
Other locals to make the one-day cut included Far Corner's Nick McLaughlin (73, T-13) and Sagamore Spring's George Deroche (77, T-50). Golfers who made the cut (top 60), will tee off tomorrow back at Westover for a crack at the crown.
— Nick Giannino