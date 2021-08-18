A total of 58 golfers advanced to Wednesday's second and final round of this summer's Massachusetts Amateur Public Links Championship, and 57 of them were chasing Day 1 leader James Imai.
The talented golfer tied a course record with a 7-under par 65 on Tuesday, earning a three stroke lead over the rest of the pack. On Wednesday, Imai continued to play stellar golf, firing a 3-under par 69 to remain on top of the leaderboard and walk away victorious at host Westover Golf Course.
Imai, who plays out of Boston's George Wright Golf Course, was nearly flawless in his title-clinching outing, recording three birdies and 15 pars en route to his first ever triumph at the event.
While Imai certainly shined brightest, one local linksmen out of Beverly Golf & Tennis Club found himself in the top 5 after consecutive impressive rounds. That individual, Christopher Piumelli, followed up a 2-under par 70 on Tuesday with an even par 72 in his finale. He had an eagle-3 on the scorecard, as well as two birdies in his last four holes to finish in a tie for fourth place. Piumelli certainly battled to squeeze out the even par score, as he made six bogeys on the day but was ultimately able to cancel them out with four birdies and the eagle. He was one of just eight players to go under par for the tournament.
Far Corner's Nick McLaughlin also fared well, finishing in a tie for 25th with a two-day total of 73-78-151 (7-over par). No other North Shore based golfer managed to make Tuesday's cut of 6-over par (78).
— Nick Giannino